Bikini Ready! Ayesha Curry Shows Off Incredible MVP Figure!

Ayesha Curry is making her NBA hubby Stephen Curry proud with her post-baby bod.

The 31-year-old celebrity cook took to Instagram to show off her toned abs and killer legs following her 35-pound weight loss.

Ayesha Curry Flaunts Massive Fitness Transformation

Ayesha also spilled the tea and shared to her 7.3 million followers how she achieved her stunning figure.

In her lengthy post, the "Full Plate" cookbook author began her caption by pointing out that she started her fitness journey because she :wanted to be strong and healthy" for herself and the "people who depend on her.

She continued: "But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it."

Wearing a bright red-orange sports bra and black biker shorts, the mother of three emphasized that loving yourself and finding time to "exercise is never time wasted."

The Canadian TV personality went on as she revealed her diet and fitness routine despite her busy schedule and mommy duties.

"So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.)," Ayesha furthered.

Moreover, her husband and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is not the only one scoring deals with different brands.

Ayesha concluded her post by announcing that she has a collaboration with California-based sports brand Fitbit that involves her sharing information about wellness and health.

Ayesha Curry Branded as a "Hypocrite" by Fans

It appears that not everyone is a fan of her whole new look though, as fans flocked to social media to criticize her weight loss journey.

This came after the celebrity mom posted a series of photos of herself wearing a skimpy olive bikini and gold necklace during a family vacation.

Although she was acknowledged for her dedication and effort for keeping herself fit, she was called a "hypocrite" for contradicting her previous stance on body image and lashing out at women who "barely wear clothes."

Based on her tweet posted in 2015, Curry wrote: "Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters."

She continued and followed her post by implying that women should prefer class than following the latest trend.

"Just looking at the latest fashion trends. I'll take classy over trendy any day of the week," Ayesh said..

With this, one user pointed out that Steph's wife doesn't walk the talk: "Just like that, Ayesha Curry just did the same thing she bashed other women for."

Another one accused her of being an attention-seeker with her bikini-clad post" "Ayesha Curry patronized other women for showing skin to men who aren't their partners, then cried about not getting attention from men who aren't her husband, and then went on a mad weight loss journey so she could post the same pics she acted like she was above."

