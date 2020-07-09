Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Failure: Queen Elizabeth Disappointed In Them Since Last Year

Following the insulting comments of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about the Commonwealth, it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth II felt hurt and disappointed over their behavior since last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the Commonwealth should acknowledge its past to move forward.

"Certainly, when you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past," Prince Harry said.

"Many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to the right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge that there is so much more to do," he added.

Though the couple didn't mention the Queen by name, it is common knowledge that Her Majesty is the head of the Commonwealth.

After their comments were made public, many people started interpreting that it was a direct attack on the royal family.

Though Queen Elizabeth II is unlikely to comment on his grandson's remarks, it was revealed that she has always been vocal about her discomfort and sadness concerning Meghan and Prince Harry's actions and behavior.

According to reports last year, behind the scenes, the 94-year-old head of the monarchy was disappointed with their behavior as representatives of the British monarchy.

The Queen was left demoralized after a long line of snubs happened, especially when the former "Suits" actress skipped visiting Her Majesty's Scottish residence Balmoral in the summer of 2019.

Instead, Meghan Markle jetted off on a commercial flight to New York to watch her best friend Serena Williams compete in the US Open finals.

According to a report by the Mail on Sunday, Meghan's move was an outright snub.

They added that Her Majesty was hurt and disappointed "at a time when she likes to bring her friends and family together."

Their source further said that Queen Elizabeth II was feeling baffled by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inability to steer clear from PR mayhem.

That summer was also supposed to be the time Meghan and Prince Harry would introduce their son Archie Harrison to the family's senior royals.

Mail on Sunday's insider claim that Queen Elizabeth II was looking forward to spending some time with Archie, with a "few days of merry chaos" with him.

But it was then alleged that Master Archie was too young to go to the Scottish Highlands, so their chance was lost.

A spokesperson for the couple said that they were "too busy to attend."

However, after saying that he was too young to visit, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought their son Archie to Ibiza, where they stayed in Elton John's luxury villa later on in the South of France.

The Queen made an "unusual effort" to make sure she feels welcome in the royal family was already a massive blow for the monarch.

She had reportedly learned from her past mistakes when Prince Diana joined the royal family and didn't want Meghan Markle to feel isolated.

It was also reported in January when Meghan and Prince Harry quit the royal family, was because they felt "totally unwelcome."

A source told the Daily Beast that the couple always felt like outsiders.

