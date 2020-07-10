Poor Jennifer Aniston! Brad Pitt Ready To Marry Alia Shawkat?

Poor Jennifer Aniston - it looks like that Brad Pitt has, once again, left her in the dust, as he finally settles with Alia Shawkat.

After coming this close to having Aniston and Pitt reuniting for the second time, it may be the end of the line for the "Friends" actress.

In September 2019, Brad Pitt was pictured with Alia Shawkat. At that time, sources told the media that they were just friends.

However, they started to develop feelings for each other while the "Ad Astra" actor's romance with the blonde beauty remained stagnant.

"Jen noticed," according to In Touch's July 20, 2020 issue, "She gave Brad time and space, but he continued to bounce back and forth."

Their source added, "Finally, he picked Alia, afraid it wouldn't work with Jen, and he'd hurt her again."

The 56-year-old has reportedly fallen in love with the "Arrested Development" star and "has asked her to be his wife," according to In Touch.

The publication also detailed how Pitt asked Shawkat to be his wife.

"One day, during a hike in Malibu, Brad spontaneously got down on one knee and asked Alia to marry him," their tipster reported.

"He didn't even have a ring yet. Alia said yes, of course. She was ecstatic."

Shawkat has also reportedly moved in with Pitt in his compound in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood.

While Shawkat is reportedly so ecstatic for the new chapter in her life with Pitt, the same can't be said for Jennifer Aniston when she found out.

"She's devastated," an insider revealed.

In a surprising twist, however, Angelina Jolie, Pitt's recent ex-wife, is said to be happy for him.

"Angie called Brad and wished him well. He was floored, especially since they're still fighting over Château Miraval," their French property.

The "Tomb Raider" actress seemed sincere, according to the magazine.

"But people suspect part of the reason she's so supportive is that she's relieved he's not marrying Jen again," the source said.

"That's the last thing Angie would have wanted."

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie in Good Terms?

The former power couple of Hollywood, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are reportedly co-parenting amicably, thanks to family therapy.

A source told People Magazine, "They definitely needed help figuring out all the child custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again."

"Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with Angie's separation issues."

The source further revealed that the family had taken a lot of time in therapy to get to where they are now, adding that there's no longer some tension between the former couple.

"The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have shifted their focus on their family and their charitable causes.

Jolie has donated $1 million to No Kids Hungry and $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Meanwhile, Pitt appeared in different videos to offer support throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including a surprise for a sanitation worker in New Orleans.

He has also attended numerous protests over the killing of George Floyd.

READ MORE: The Disgusting Reason Why Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Marriage Ended

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles