Naya Rivera Conspiracy: Creepy Theory Arises About Missing 'Glee' Star!

As the recovery operation for the missing "Glee" star Naya Rivera continues, several fans are starting to form some wild conspiracy theories that suggest the actress might have planned her disappearance.

The 33-year-old actress went missing on Wednesday after she rented a pontoon boat in Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. But three hours later, another boater raised the alarm after finding little Josey alone and asleep on the boat.

Two days since Naya vanished, fans started making conspiracy theories connecting her last Instagram post to Eminem's 1999 hit song "Bonnie and Clyde."

Shortly before she went missing, Naya posted an adorable photo of her and Josey cuddling under the sun with a caption that says: "Just the two of us."

Fans were quick to assume that it has a connection with Eminem's song, which has the same lyrics with her caption. The social media users also pointed out that the song features a story of a mother dying in a lake.

Some part of the song's lyric goes, "Da-da made a nice bed for mommy at the bottom of the lake," and "there mama goes splashing in the water".

The eerie connection between Naya's disappearance, her last social media post, and Eminem's song stirred theories on social media. Some people then urged authorities to look at a possible suicide angle.

"Strange to me that her last photo was captioned the same as this song, with such lyrics," one Twitter user wrote.

While the possible connection of the events dumbfounded some, others argued that the caption is a common phrase and has been used to other songs that do not suggest suicide.

"Are you joking? Now is not the time for conspiracy theories. 'Just the two of us' is such a normal and common phrase that everyone uses. Just stop," one fan wrote.

"Stupidest tweet today lol I don't think she was thinking about Eminem when she tweeted this especially since the song is in his point of view, not hers," another one added.

Recovery Operation Continues

In a Twitter post, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said that they added other equipment to help in the search and recovery operation of Naya's remains. They are now using sonar to search the bottom of the lake and added cadaver dogs to assist the dive team with the search.

However, the search has been hampered by poor visibility underwater and divers had to search between murky waters, debris and vegetation.

Accident Not Suicide

Contrary to the conspiracy theories on social media, an investigator believes that Naya's disappearance was purely accidental, based on the testimony of the actress' son.

"We interviewed her son, and there was nothing that we learned from her son that would have suggested that this was suicide," Sgt. Kevin Donoghue told People.

"Everything that we've learned so far leads to this being some sort of water recreational accident."

As of writing, Naya's family has yet to comment on the tragic incident, but authorities said that they remain in contact with her loves ones who are experiencing challenging time at the moment.

