Prince Charles Pain: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle DESTROY Major Plan Of Future King

Prince Charles had high hopes for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In fact, he saw the two playing a major role for the royal family when he takes over the British throne.

Unfortunately, his plan for the Sussexes has been ruined after the two decided to step down from their duties as senior members of the Firm.

In an interview with Express UK, royal author Nigel Cawthorne revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan were part of Prince Charles' plan to form a small but committed group of royals that will serve the monarchy. To recall, the Prince of Wales reportedly have plans of slimming down the working members of the royal family and keeping only those closer to the throne.

The future King's plan has been met with speculations that the Sussex couple would be pushed out as working members since Prince Harry is only the sixth in line to the throne. Nonetheless, this is apparently not the case.

"Charles wouldn't consider his own son minor royalty," Cawthorne said.

"He saw that the marriage of the Sussexes brought Harry great happiness, and that it created at the same time a new story for the monarchy that resonated deeply both in Britain but also in the Commonwealth and other English-speaking countries if not the world."

Cawthorne -- who recently wrote the book Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace -- also pointed out that Prince Charles was "delighted" with Meghan and would have done anything to expand the role of the couple under his rule. However, all his plans for the couple has been ruined now due to their royal exit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down from the monarchy last January. After several discussions with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William, the royal family allowed the two to seek a private and independent life outside the U.K.

The Sussexes are still in a 12-month transition period, during which they can still opt to go back to the royal family. Nevertheless, all signs point to the couple staying out of royal life and establishing their own careers outside the influence of the British institution.

With that said, it is unlikely for Prince Charles to reel the couple back.

"Of course, when they decided to emigrate all that had to come to an end as there is no such thing as an absentee HRH," Cawthorned added about the Sussexes.

