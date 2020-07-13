Naya Rivera, Lea Michele Feud Resurfaced As Search For Missing Actress Turns Futile

With Naya Rivera missing, emotions are heavy and erratic. Fans are starting to look at possible angles to understand what is happening while lamenting the disappearance.

Given that Naya Rivera's most notable appearance in the last decade was in "Glee" with Lea Michele, fans expect the latter to express some emotions over what the fact that Rivera is still missing. But because Lea Michele decided to keep silent, some fans cannot help but called her out for it.

Lea Michele also deleted her Twitter account, sparking even more backlash. But her "Glee" co-stars are not having it. Amber Riley and Kevin McHale spoken out in defense of Michele against these bashers.

Rile and McHale were Mercedes Jones and Artie Abrams, respectively. Even though they wrote that Rivera's disappearance is devastating, now is not the time to bash someone, especially not for the reason why they are bashing Lea Michele.

In short, now is not the time to assume some presumed feud or concoct some story about Michele's evilness just because she did not express her emotions or thoughts over something as tragic as a co-star possibly drowning and dying.

The two slam at the bashers for creating drama out of nothing and massive disrespect to all the people involved - Naya Rivera and Lea Michele.

"Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family," Riley tweeted on Sunday. "No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don't matter right now."

McHale then retweeted what Riley wrote and added his own thoughts.

"I cannot begin to understand what Naya's family must be feeling. I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment," McHale wrote. He added, "Please refrain from judging those who don't show their pain on social media. ♥️"

Since they probably did not want to further fuel the unnecessary drama, they no longer mentioned Lea Michele's name, but people certainly know who they are referring to.

Fans however, just could be adding two and two together, even though they are certainly doing it in a bad time. After all, Lea Michele and Naya Rivera were alleged to be feuding in the past. In fact, Naya Rivera herself addressed the so-called feud.

Although in her appearances, she said that there are no feud between at all, Naya Rivera revealed in her memoir, "Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up," that it was not that easy to work with Lea. Not because they do not like each other or have personal beef against one another, but because they are too alike.

They are both strong-willed and they are both overly competitive with everyone. Naturally, with two strong personalities like that, it would be impossible not to have the occasional conflicts. Naya claimed that as her role, Santana Lopez ceased to be a background character, and was given bigger plot lines,

Lea Michele, who played the lead, Rachel Berry, reportedly did not like it. It essentially means sharing the spotlight and Michele was not comfortable with the thought, even though she did not having anything against Rivera, personally.

