Makeup For Men: 3 Beauty Sets That Every Man Needs

Just like women, men also experience skin issues, especially in the facial area. They also get pimples, dark spots, blemishes and dark circles, so they are also entitled to use products to cover up these imperfections.

The use of makeup among men has long been a taboo, as it is quickly associated with gender identity and discrimination. But in today's generation, men are starting to embrace the beauty and benefits of makeup to their skin and has joined the "no-makeup-makeup" trend.

Based on a survey done by a grooming brand, one out of five men confirms he is now using makeup to improve his physical appearance and look confident. Most of the men using makeup are between the age of 25 to 34.

If you are one of those men who want to level up your grooming routine in a discreet manner, below are the top three essential makeups you need to jump on your flawless journey -- all available on Amazon.

Toulifly BB Cream For Men

After successfully moisturizing your skin, it is best to apply a BB Cream to achieve that natural and healthy-looking skin. BB or blemish balm cream is ideal for men who do not want to use foundation but still want to achieve maximum coverage on the skin. It is perfect for men who have spot-prone skin and needs a little colour boost.

The Toulifly BB Cream for Men helps the dudes disguise visible pimple marks, blemishes, razor burn, and dark spots on the face and neck. Achieve that natural look without looking "cakey" or all made up. The product's naturally matte and glowing feature will instantly make you look 10 years younger.

The best thing about this BB cream is it comes in a discreet and compact packaging that could easily fit in your pocket, gym bags or toiletry kits.

KODE Men's Concealer

With the tons of temptation to stay all night these days (i.e., drinking sesh, Netflix and chill) dark under eyes seems inevitable. This is why concealers are both men and women's best friend.

This miracle product is almost similar to a foundation but comes in thicker texture to cover up that three hours of sleep. It works by mastering the art of blending -- blending imperfections and turn it into flawlessness. Aside from covering up eyebags, concealers can also be used to hide spot coverage.

Aside from being lightweight and looking natural on the skin, what men rave most about this product is the fact that it is formulated to be water-resistant, so no need to worry if your sweat will wipe out the concealer and reveal hidden imperfections.

Truman's Gentlemen's Groomers Lip Balm

Lip balm may not be considered as "makeup" for some, but it still gives men a little edge on their look. It is like a finishing touch that will not only complete the look but also help you keep your lips moisturized.

Truman's Lip Balm is specifically formulated for men's dry and chapped-prone lips. This therapeutic mint-scented lip balm heals cracked lips while relieving dryness and irritation. It is also water-resistant and made to last in extreme weather conditions.

