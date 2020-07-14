Nail It! 3 Nail Care Products You Don’t Know You Need

As the community tries to restart and get back on track, non-essential businesses have slowly re-opened their doors to the public by following "new normal" guidelines -- including social distancing and sanitary protocols.

Shutting down business establishments might be a difficult decision for owners and their workers, but having these precautions will ensure the health of the community in hopes of halting the spread of the virus.

After months of being restricted to go out and do our normal activities, most of us have coped up with the situation and have adapted to the change, and this involves doing self-care at home.

We have traded our bi-weekly or monthly touch-ups to a do-it-yourself at-home spa and have sought tutorials of how tos through Youtube -- includes doing our nails.

Now, maintaining our nails is quite tricky and weekly upkeep is as important as keeping our skin clean and fresh.

Having well-trimmed and well-maintained nails is necessary because at the end of the day that nail bed needs to breathe.

With that said, here are the top three recommended products for maintaining your nails, which are all available in Amazon.

AIRSEE Portable Electric Nail Drill

Keep your nails in its natural shape with this manicure and pedicure electric polishing shape tools from Airsee.

It feels like you are in a nail salon with this innovative machine that comes with 11 pieces drill bits and 56 pieces of sanding bands to easily cut, carve, polish and smoothen your nails.

It is also perfect for removing gel polish and cuticles, which can be used for both acrylic nails and natural nails.

Aside from that, it has an adjustable rotation that you can switch from forward to reverse and is suitable for any right-handed or left-handed use.

Sally Hansen Nail Polish Remover Moisturizing

Having chipped nails is super attractive, right? And although we are inside the house most of the time, it is not an excuse to ditch maintaining your nails.

With that said, we recommend this moisturizing nail remover from Sally Hansen.

Developed with salon-enriched formulas, it has pro-vitamins such as Vitamin E that contain essential nutrients to nurture your nails and bring it back into its healthy state.

This can restore weak and brittle nails while giving it a fresh start.

Moreover, it also comes in another variant for strengthening the nails, which are formulated to help soften cuticles and add resiliency for more beautiful nails.

Gellen Gel Nail Polish Kit

Lastly, add color to your life with this gel nail polish kit from Gellen.

Unlike traditional nail polish, this can't be easily chipped and can last up to two weeks.

It also comes in four shades such as caramel series for the nude look, pastel series for a girly vibe, as well as gray, fresh macaroon, misty rose, and midnight series and pink nudes.

READ MORE: Pro Brow: 3 Tools You Need For The Perfect Eyebrow!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles