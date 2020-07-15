The Heartbreaking Reason Why Princess Diana Stopped Wearing Her Favorite Luxury Brand

Diana, the Princess of Wales, was known for a lot of things.

She was a humanitarian, a hands-on mom, a modern royal, and a fabulous fashionista.

The incredible fashion of Princess Diana wowed the entire world during her lifetime, and up to this day, many are still inspired by her style.

She left a legacy in the fashion industry, where she transformed into one of the biggest style icons of her generation.

Whether she wore suits or regal gowns, and of course, the revenge dress, the mom-of-two looked incredible whatever she wore.

Princess Diana Love for Chanel

But one favorite of the Princess was the luxury brand Chanel.

She has always been an advocate of rocking designer suits of the famous French brand. Chanel has been Princess Diana's iconic go-to.

However, after her divorce to Prince Charles and towards the end of her life, she stopped wearing the brand.

According to an Australian designer named Jayson Brundson, Princess Diana stopped wearing the brand because it reminded her of something heartbreaking.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, "It was the timing, it being post-divorce."

Princess Diana made a trip to Australia two months after the divorce was finalized in 1996.

"She would have seen linked Cs, and they would have just reminded her of Charles and Camilla. The shoes were quite boldly Chanel, and I think they had gold linked Cs on them."

Brundson knew about it through one of his friends, Joh Bailey, who was appointed as Princess Diana's hairdresser during her trip, and the fashion designer went along as an assistant.

He added, "And I think for photo optics, people would have honed in on that considering it was so fresh after the divorce."

Chanel Makes Princess Diana Sick

The intertwining Cs on the Chanel logo had given the young Princess a bad taste in her mouth since the early years of her marriage. She started suspecting the Prince of Wales of having an affair with her friend, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Princess Diana had no interest in paying tribute to Camilla Parker Bowles and her husband's secret affair through her clothing choices. Still, it didn't mean she entirely abandoned her favorite designer.

In 1996, she was still spotted wearing a tailored Chanel suit.

But the key to her ensemble was that it shouldn't have the Chanel logo anywhere on it.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles separated in 1992, but it wasn't until 1996 when their divorce was finalized.

It's common knowledge that a young Prince Charles fell in love with Camilla first.

And if he weren't pressured by the royals to marry somebody other than Camilla, Princess Diana wouldn't have to die with a broken heart.

According to reports, Camilla was deemed "unsuitable" to become the next Queen because, at that time, she wasn't a virgin anymore.

While Prince Charles went away to serve the military, Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles.

On Princess Diana and Prince Charles' royal wedding, they barely knew each other.

Fans of the royal couple watched Princess Diana walk down the aisle and eventually walk down to disaster.

Even seeing Camilla in the church that day, sitting at the pews, made her feel a sense of dread.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Bankrupt Evidence: Buckingham Palace Selling Gin

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles