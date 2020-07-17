Former employees are not done with Ellen DeGeneres. They now revealed how toxic it was to work with her, even though ironically, her show's mantra was to be kind.

Turns out Ellen DeGeneres is a hypocrite? Even with all the allegations being thrown at her during this pandemic, starting with the revelation by former staff that she is mean, it's hard to believe the well-loved comedian is hypocritical.

But again, a new report emerged. With so much evidence, it is now increasingly hard to believe otherwise. According to BuzzFeed News, even though Ellen DeGeneres has built her successful brand, empire, and reputation from scratch and has maintained this for years already, she is truly not that nice in person. On television and public guesting, she's all about "being kind" and being compassionate. She strengthens this image by having lavish giveaways and all types of charity woks.

Behind the scenes, one former employee told the news publication that most of them working for the comedian and talk show host were going to work fearful and worried. They had to constantly deal with racism, fear, and intimidation in the workplace. It was quite toxic!

"That 'be kind' bullshit only happens when the cameras are on. It's all for show," the ex-employee told BuzzFeed News. "I know they give money to people and help them out, but it's for show."

This prompted BuzzFeed News to speak to 10 more former employees of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," to get more details. All opted to remain anonymous not because they were shy, but because they were truly afraid of retribution from the award-winning NBC daytime talk show host - one that looks so kind and so nice on television.

Based on the interview of these employees, it was revealed that Ellen DeGeneres is not just mean. She's something else.

According to them, they were fired after taking medical leave or bereavement days. Because they attended funerals within the family, they lost their jobs. That's not fair.

One employee also shared that she even walked out of her job because she felt agitated about all the negative comments about her race.

Some said that they were even advised not to talk to Ellen DeGeneres as much as possible by their direct managers. For them to say that means something about Ellen are making people wary.

They did not directly say it was Ellen DeGeneres herself doing all these to them. Instead, most said that the executive producers and senior managers of the "Ellen DeGeneres" show are the culprit.

"If she wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what's going on," one former employee said. "I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, 'Things are going great, everybody's happy,' and she just believes that, but it's her responsibility to go beyond that."

Ellen DeGeneres is truly having a bad year. Not only was there accusations of her being mean, her show's ratings are plummeting too. One can chuck it to the pandemic, but one can certainly explain the all-time low ratings as her fault.

According to Fox News, given this new report, the executives of the show are now scrambling to do some damage control.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles