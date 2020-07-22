No Regrets: Meghan Markle Is HAPPIER Than Ever After Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they dropped their bombshell news of leaving the royal family.

Months after their official departure from the Firm, the couple has been plagued by criticisms, especially due to their recent speeches involving the British monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle Free From The "Constraints" Of Royal Life

Despite the backlash, one royal expert claimed that the 38-year-old duchess is happier than ever after breaking free from the "constraints" of royal life.

In his recent episode of "The Heir Pod" podcast, royal biographer and British writer Omid Scobie pointed out how the former "Suits" star was able to deliver an empowering speech without any restrictions.

"This was Meghan really being able to talk without the constraints of some of the things you might have to bear in mind when writing a speech as a working member of the royal family," Scobie mentioned, as cited by the DailyMail.

The said speech was during Meghan's official engagement in the Girl Up Leadership Summit last week, during which she encouraged young women to speak up and take action on various social issues like racial injustice, gender equity, youth empowerment.

Furthermore, Scobie -- who is also the author of the Sussexes' controversial biography "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan" -- revealed that the former royal "spoke from the heart." With that said, she was able to deliver a "punchier" speech instead of reading a tight script.

"She spoke more from the heart than from a script," the royal expert added. "I had an interesting conversation with Team Sussex after this happened. They said this speech really spoke to many of the issues she will continue to focus on passionately moving forward -- gender equality, racial injustice, youth empowerment. This worked as a really great preview for the Duchess of Sussex and some of her future speaking engagements."

Meghan Markle Can Become The Most Sought-After Public Speaker

Following her remarkable virtual speech, PR expert Mark Borkowski pointed out that the duchess has the potential to become the most sought-after public speaker in the world, as cited by The Sun.

Barkowski specified that Meghan was very on point during her talk with the Black Lives Matter Movement. Mroreover, she has been able to appropriately discuss sensitive topics such as the "cancel culture and issues related to mental health."

However, the PR expert gave some advice to the former actress, suggesting that she needs to weigh on limiting the number of her speeches to keep her appeal. He noted that the public's interest may "diminish" over time if she does't choose her speaking engagements wisely

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have finally settled in their rented $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills alongside their 1-year-old son Archie and Meghan's mom Doria Ragland -- who has reportedly moved in with the family to be the "unofficial nanny" to the baby Sussex.

