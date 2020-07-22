10 Celebrities Who Would Rather Lose Their Jobs Than Work With Each Other Again

Everybody who ever worked on a job experienced being forced to work alongside a co-worker that you just can't stand.

And Hollywood is certainly no different.

When celebrities have a problem with their co-workers or don't ever want to work with their co-workers, it makes headlines.

Here are the celebrities who don't get along and refuse to work with the other.

Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj

We had seen this duo in "American Idol" when they were both judges.

But when it comes to being a diva, Mariah Carey is the ultimate queen. Tensions were already on a whole new level when Mariah and Nicki Minaj were speaking to each on-screen. But it's even more awkward and feisty off-screen.

Nicki threw profanities at the "Through the Rain" singer after growing tired of her diva behavior, and TMZ was able to obtain a video of how it went down.

Though many said that the feud was fake to increase ratings, producers of the show said it was all real and knew exactly who to blame.

Shia LeBeouf and Alec Baldwin

The two actors were set to be part of the Broadway production "Orphans" until Shia LeBeouf was fired from the show because of "creative differences."

Alec Baldwin claimed that the young actor arrived at the set with a "jailhouse mentality" and started sending Alec videos to recite the entire scene from his memory.

The situation escalated when Shia told Alec during their rehearsal that Alec was "slowing" him down. Alec Baldwin asked to be removed from the show, but instead, the director fired Shia LeBeouf that on the same day, he followed Alec on his way home. Creepy!

Naya Rivera and Lea Michele

Unquestionably, these two were extremely talented. Being on "Glee," life wasn't always a song on the production.

But in Naya's tell-all book, she spoke about a "feud" with the "lead actress."

She also believed that art imitates life, writing, "I think Rachel - erm, I mean Lea - didn't like sharing the spotlight."

With Lea's recent backlash, it won't be surprising that nobody would ever want to work with her again.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

It may seem like these two actors should be excellent friends. However, even if you saw them in the same movie, it doesn't mean that they were buddy-buddy behind the scenes.

In fact, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson refused to shoot together on the "Fast and the Furious" franchise.

Their feud reportedly started with The Rock aired out his male co-stars' grievances, saying that they don't conduct themselves as men and true professionals.

In an interview, it was revealed that their feud had gotten so bad that they refused to shoot scenes together and did everything to keep Vin and Dwayne apart.

Channing Tatum and Alex Pettyfer

Many were surprised when Alex Pettyfer didn't return for the sequel "Magic Mike XXL."

It was later confirmed that Pettyfer didn't pay the bills on the apartment her rented from Channing's friend. His standoffish demeanor during the shoot also didn't help Alex.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson

The two "Fifty Shades of Gray" stars have actually admitted that they hate each other.

In an interview with "Today," Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan revealed that shooting together was difficult because they think the other is hard to work with.

