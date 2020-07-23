Hugh Hefner's Widow Finds The New Love Of Her Life!

No coronavirus global pandemic could stop Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Hefner, from savoring the new love and warmth she found at the arms of spaceship engineer, Nathan Levi.

The new hot couple in town were spotted spending some precious time together while strolling on the beach and exchanging unlimited hugs and kisses.

In the photos obtained by The Sun, the 34-year-old Playboy model and 32-year-old hottie were spotted in Casa de Mita resort in Mexico on Monday, taking their much-needed break from everything that is happening in the world.

The Playboy CEO widow stunned in a yellow plunging one-piece bikini, which showed off her famous curves. At the same time, her Los Angeles-based boyfriend was donning a black shirt and paired it with khaki pants. Later on, Nathan took off his shirt for a quick dip, showing off his toned figure.

According to a source, Crystal and Nathan have been dating for four months now, and the space engineer won over her heart after he took her flying during their first date.

It is the first time that Crystal has been romantically linked to another man after Hugh Hefner passed away in September 2017 at the age of 91. Crystal was Hefner's third wife after marrying in 2012. Since his death, the insider revealed that Crystal has been mourning and soul searching by traveling the world.

"It's been hard for her to find someone who measures up to the legend of Hugh Hefner, and this guy seems to be it," the source told Page Six.

The insider revealed that it was also the first time Crystal and Nathan went on an overseas vacation.

"Nathan has been traveling with Crystal, as he's wanting to have more of a balance between work and being with her since he feels like he's found someone really special," the source said.

"The fact that she's taken him to a place where she goes to get away from it all and recharge is very indicative that she's serious about him. Casa de Mita is her happy place."

Aside from getting Crystal's friends' approval, the insider said that the Playboy tycoon would also approve his widow's newfound romance.

"He's an amazing guy, and all her friends adore him. Hef would approve of her romance," the insider said.

Who Is Nathan Levi?

Crystal Hefner's new lover is an aspiring astronaut who works for Elon Musk's SpaceX corporation. He led the team of specialists that launched the SpaceX Dragon successfully last March 7, 2020. Nathan is also a licensed pilot, which explains his "flying first date" with Crystal.

In a recent Instagram post, the model-turned-travel vlogger gushed over her new beau, making their relationship "Instagram official."

"You feel like home," Crystal wrote alongside two photos of her and Nathan.

The photo, which now has 13,000 likes, was also filled with heart emojis and congratulatory messages cheering Crystal for having a much-deserved love after losing her husband three years ago.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj's Baby Daddy? Tom Holland Goes Viral!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles