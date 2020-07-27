Kanye West Nightmare: Taylor Swift Beats Kanye Big Time With Folklore!

Aside from his emotional presidential campaign and divorce rumors with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is probably living his worst nightmare right now after the new album of his arch-nemesis Taylor Swift gained massive sales in just 24 hours.

On Thursday, Swift surprised her fans by launching her eighth studio album called "Folklore." Without any promotions or teasers, the 30-year-old pop star went on to proceed to release her album, which coincided with the supposed release date of West's "Donda" album.

But after the Swifties went all cray-cray with Taylor's 16 new sets of songs, Kanye's album was nowhere to be found. It appears that the 43-year-old rapper postponed the release of his album without any warning.

While the "Love Story" hitmaker clearly outshined and stole Kanye's thunder this time, Tay-Tay is also sweeping Kanye on the sales part of the business.

'Folklore' Success

Taylor Swift's new album apparently sold more than 1.3 million copies worldwide within 24 hours from its release.

According to Republic Records -- the company that released the album -- Tay-Tay's new release also broke the global record for its whopping 80.6 million streams on Spotify for a female artist.

It was also tagged as the "most-streamed pop album on Apple Music in 24 hours" for having 35.47 million streams.

Although other records are not yet available, "Folklore" is expected to set a soaring high number at the U.S. Billboard Chart and Worldwide Amazon Music Indie/Alternative Streaming Record.

The album could be on track for the next biggest 2020 debut -- a title grabbed by Juice WRLD's album "Legends Never Die." It gained 517,800 album-equivalent units during the first week of release, as per Rolling Stone's album chart.

"Folklore" is also expected to earn the biggest debut since Taylor's "Lover" album, which gained 867,000 units in August 2019.

Did Kanye "Chicken Out" On Taylor?

In her Twitter post announcing the launch, Taylor said that she poured all of her "whims, dreams, fears, and musings" for this new album. She added that it was the first time she did not overthink the perfect timing of the album release.

"My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world," Taylor said.

Ironically, Tay-Tay's announcement came a day after the "Yeezy" founder announced the release of "Donda," which was named after her late-mother Donda West.

Was it a coincidence or did Taylor Swift intentionally tried to reignite her decade-long feud with the 43-year-old rapper?

While fans predicted that Taylor would surely outsell Kanye on the charts, the rapper missed the midnight release of his album on streaming services.

Kanye, who was recently under fire after his first presidential campaign, has yet to confirm if the album release was postponed or rescheduled.

