Taylor Swift Breaks Up With Joe Alwyn? New Songs Spark Split Rumors!

Taylor Swift has won the internet again after surprising fans with her her eighth studio album titled "Folklore." The minute Tay-Tay dropped the news, all Swifties went crazy and waited until midnight to indulge in a new set of songs.

In a Twitter post, the 30-year-old pop star revealed that the new album is composed of 16 entirely new tracks where she poured all of her "whims, dreams, fears, and musings."

So when "Folklore" finally dropped, everyone had major eargasm with Tay-Tay's meaningful songs and melody that would surely hit the chats in no time. But unlike her previous album "Lover," her latest one includes several breakup songs with lyrics that cut deep for those mending a broken heart.

While a breakup song with painful lyrics is not new to Taylor Swift's tracklist, there are two particular songs from the new album that sparked alarming rumors about the singer's current relationship status.

For some reason, the first track called "The 1" and fourth track "Exile" resonated something personal to the fans. But since Taylor has this reputation of putting underlying meanings to her music, the heartbreaking lyrics of both songs led fans to wonder if there is something wrong going on between Taylor and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Some speculated that the tracks are Taylor's low-key way of confirming that she and Alwyn have privately ended their three-year romance.

The 1

The first out of the 16 songs on the album clearly showed Taylor reflecting on lost love. She wondered how life would have been if the relationship worked out.

"If you wanted me, you really should've showed / And if you never bleed, you're never gonna grow/ But we were something, don't you think so? / Roaring twenties, tossing pennies in the pool / And if my wishes came true / It would've been you / In my defense, I have none / For never leaving well enough alone / But it would've been fun / If you would've been the one," the lyrics read.

Exile

The fourth song, which Tay-Tay co-wrote with a certain William Bowery (whom fans believe is the pseudonym of Alwyn), also featured painful lyrics about a not-so-happy-ending of a love story.

"I think I've seen this film before / And I didn't like the ending / I'm not your problem anymore / So who am I offending now?" the lyrics read.

The entire song featuring Bon Iver was like an exchange of dialogue/ argument between two people who blame each other for the fallout of the relationship.

The Real Score

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have always kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but the 29-year-old also became an inspiration to some of Tay-Tay's songs from her previous albums "Reputation" and "Lover."

While Swifties are trying to read between the lines of the lyrics, it is essential to note that Taylor gave listeners a heads up that "Folklore" was inspired by her real-life experiences and the characters she made up from her mind.

With that said, the breakup songs don't necessarily mean that our favorite pop star is experiencing heartache once again. Maybe it was inspired by some fictional characters from her imagination.

Moreover, a few months before the release of "Folklore," Alwyn posted a photo together with Tay-Tay's cats, which only proved that they are spending the lockdown together and probably helping her lady work on the new album.

