Everybody waited for "The Kissing Booth" sequel after its trailer landed online, and it was totally worth it.

Premiering on July 24, "The Kissing Booth 2" revolved around the story of Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi) and Elle Evans (Joey King), who started a long-distance relationship after having a romantic summer together.

Soon after Netflix released the film on the platform, it swooned people's hearts and made them re-watch the first film.

As its popularity continues to rise, we bring you some interesting trivia about the Netflix sequel that will surely make you even more engaged with the film.

"The Kissing Booth 2" Main Stars Used To Be In A REAL Relationship

Yes, you read it right: Jacob and Joey turned their relationship as co-stars into something more romantic.

The story started when they met back in January 2017 while filming the first "The Kissing Booth."

In an interview with Bello magazine, King shared her first impression of Jacob and confirmed whether it was love at first sight.

"Well, I thought he was very cute when we first met, but it started as a friendship. Right away we were talking about gross things with each other," she explained. "But before long I started to realize, 'Hey, I think I kind of like this person!'"

According to the actress, having Elordi as her boyfriend on set was a positive thing for her since she could spend her time with him almost 17 hours per day. The time they shared while filming the first movie even made them closer than ever.

However, their relationship did not last that long, as they called it quits in 2018. Despite that, their fans applauded them for their professionalism.

It Was Filmed Elsewhere

Although the famous sequel was based in America, the team shot most of its clips in Cape Town, South Africa.

On July 23, King and her co-star, Joel Courtney, sat for an interview with Channel24 wherein they revealed how much they were missing Cape Town. This also explained why their high school in the film looked a lot like the University of Cape Town.

"Every time I've been able to go back, I've just loved it more and more every single time," Courtney said. "A local spot for me would have to be Lefty's. That's where we went and ate ribs. Joey, do you remember?"

"One of our favorite places to go was Royale Eatery. We would get the most delicious burgers and the most thick milkshakes in the world! Oh my god!"

Despite filming it in another country, the stars still found satisfaction in the city and even called South Africa "the most stunning wine country."

Unlike "The Kissing Booth," the cast members and production crew filmed "The Kissing Booth 2" during South Africa's coldest months.

The Film Is Taylor Zakhar Perez's Debut!

Aside from Elordi, Taylor Zahkar also turned heads and caught the hearts of viewers

The Chicago-based actor originally had no clue what movie franchise he was auditioning to. During the audition process, the script only had the title "Untitled Vince Marcello Project." In the end, Zakhar found out that it was for "The Kissing Booth 2."

He immediately got an instant "yes" from the creators due to the chemistry he shared with King. It then became his first project after traveling to Tanzania.

