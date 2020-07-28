Royal Fury: Angry Prince Philip Ditched Sandringham Summit Because of Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all book also revealed the truth about Prince Philip's furious outburst during the Sandringham Summit.

After the Sussexes made their bombshell announcement of stepping down from their roles as senior members of the Firm, Queen Elizabeth II called an urgent meeting at Sandringham estate in an attempt to iron out the crisis.

The historic meeting included Her Majesty the Queen and the four core royals, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry..

However, according to the controversial autobiography "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family," the Duke of Edinburgh -- who was expected to play a big role in the crisis meeting -- walked out just before the discussion started.

"Harry was facing the Queen, Charles, and William for the first time since he and Meghan had released their full plans to step away from their official roles in the Royal Family to the world," the bombshell book stated.

Written by royal writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Duran, the biography also cited that the 99-year-old royal Prince Philip "left for his farmhouse located on the estate shortly before discussions got underway."

Meanwhile, multiple reports previously noted that Prince Philip was spotted being escorted by a Land Rover as he leaves Norfolk early in the morning.

An anonymous source revealed to The Sun that the Duke of Edinburgh was "deeply hurt" by his grandson's shocking announcement and was believed to be furious over the "lack of respect" that the couple has shown to the Queen.

"To say that the Duke feels let down would be a considerable understatement," a source told the outlet. "A lot of Philip's anger comes from seeing Her Majesty upset."

In addition, Mail Online reported that the royal was so angry that he reportedly shouted "What the hell are they playing at?"

It was also the first time that the Queen's husband was seen in public after being hospitalized at King Edward VII hospital in London last December 20 due to his pre-existing condition.

Meanwhile, aside from the senior royals, the top palace aides were also present at the Sandringham Summit. These included Queen Elizabeth II's private secretary, Sir Edward Young, her senior lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales' private secretary Clive Alderton, Prince Harry's private secretary Fiona Mcilwham, and the Duke of Cambridge's top aide Simon Case.

The autobiography, which is set to be released to the public on August 11, is expected to reveal the royal family's hostility towards Duchess Meghan.

According to The Guardian, "Finding Freedom" delves into the couple's driving force behind the shocking "Megxit," which points out to the Buckingham Palace's unfair treatment with the former "Suits" actress.

It remains to be seen what else is in the book, but the revelations has certainly not been disappointing so far.

