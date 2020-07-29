Meghan Markle, Prince Harry No Contribution to ‘Finding Freedom?’ 'They’re Lying!'

Recently, it has been announced that there will be a tell-all biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life to expose their side of the story.

"Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and The Making of A Modern Royal Family" were written by royal commentators Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. They are also some reporters who have covered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the years.

As per the book's description, it will give the readers "unique access" to people who are close to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and implied that these narratives are from the secondary sources.

Scobie and Durand denied that they have cooperated with the Sussexes for this book.

Scobie told The Sunday Times, "The book doesn't claim to have any interviews with Harry and Meghan. And nor do we."

The couple's team has also shut down claims that Meghan and Prince Harry contributed to "Finding Freedom."

A representative of the couple told USA Today, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to 'Finding Freedom.' This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their independent reporting."

However, some believe the couple did contribute to the book, and one critic even pointed out an eye-opening clue that supported the theory.

Joanna Williams, a writer for The Spectator, published an article about her thoughts on the subject.

According to the writer, "Finding Freedom" will allow readers to dive into the lives of the former "Suits" star and the blue-blood.

However, the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not announced that they would take legal actions against "Finding Freedom" only meant that they had something to do with the book.

Williams pointed out how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a habit of suing newspapers and photographers for privacy breaches. They have even put out massive fences around their $18 million rented mansion in Los Angeles so people and the paparazzi will not catch a glimpse of their family.

Williams wrote, "But with the publication of 'Finding Freedom,' there is undoubtedly no intimate details of the apparently privacy-loving couple's life that have not been made public."

She added, "Despite revealing details that presumably only people who were in the room when it happened could ever conceivable know," Williams continued, "We are expected to believe that Durand and Scobie wrote the book without input from the Sussexes."

"But Harry and Meghan's silence speaks volumes. There are no threats of lawsuits against Durand and Scobie."

"We can only conclude that the Duke and Duchess very much approve," Williams concluded.

Even if the authors did or did not speak directly to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, their biography seems to allow the couple to be painted positively.

Because of "Finding Freedom," Meghan could be given a chance to share her side of the story after being portrayed negatively by the press in the past two years.

According to Katie Nicholl, who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, said, "Meghan has been muted for most of her royal life. she didn't have the opportunity to speak out to address her critics to get her side of events out."

READ MORE: Meghan Markle EXPOSED: Duchess Paid Paparazzi To Follow Her Around

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles