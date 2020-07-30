Queen Elizabeth Devastation: Relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Beyond Repair

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry News: There has been a new report that claimed "a lot of damage has been done" between the two families, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of the much-awaited biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "Finding Freedom," have opened up about the tensions between the former "Fab Four."

As reported by People magazine early this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said to have "had a strained relationship" with the former "Suits" star since the beginning of her and Prince Harry's relationship.

The authors claimed that the 38-year-old mom-of-three didn't do a lot to help the widening gap between her, Prince William, and her brother- and sister-in-law as she "did little" to bridge the divide even though it wasn't Kate's responsibility at all.

Speaking of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's final official engagement as royals in March, they joined Kate and Prince William for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Meghan gave them a little wave, but "Finding Freedom" claimed that she and her husband were snubbed.

As per the authors, the couple left the service feeling snubbed, with Scobie telling People magazine, "A lot of damage has been done."

They also alleged that the two duchesses had some tense and awkward moments together, but denied claims that there was some serious bad blood between them.

And as for what caused the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William, a source claimed the younger Prince was deeply offended when the future King told him he was moving too fast with the actress when they first started dating in 2016.

An insider alleged that the Duke of Cambridge told Prince Harry he should "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl."

The 35-year-old Prince didn't react too well to his then-girlfriend being referred to as "this girl" by his older brother.

Another tipster alleged that the dad-of-one was "pissed off that his brother would ask such a thing."

They added, "This sums them up as people - William the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can't help but take things far too personally."

The news of the Cambridges' and the Sussexes' broken relationship reports that the Duchess of Sussex paid $88,000 legal costs in her explosive privacy case battle.

ANL, the publisher of MailOnline and Mail on Sunday, has won the first part in the legal action on May 1.

Court papers showed that Meghan Markle has agreed to pay almost $88,000 costs for that hearing in full.

She is currently awaiting a High Court ruling on a bid to keep the secret identities of the five friends who gave an anonymous interview to People magazine, published in February last year, in her legal action against ANL.

Lawyers of the Duchess have applied for the five friends to remain anonymous.

According to Meghan, her friends gave the interview without their knowledge. They denied a claim made by ANL that she has permitted or caused the American publication to publish the article.

