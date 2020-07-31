Finding Freedom: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Bombshell Biography Could DESTROY the Royal Family

Earlier this week, several news outlets published excerpts from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming biography Finding Freedom."

The bombshell book, which is set to be released on August 11, promises to "set the records straight" on how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Based on the revelations and excerpts so far, the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress felt suffocated in following even the slightest royal protocol that doesn't make sense.

One of which is when royal aides scolded the Duchess for wearing a piece of accessory even if she is not yet a member of the royal family.

The "H & M" Necklace

Even before marrying into the royal family, Meghan Markle already got a glimpse of how strict the royal protocols are. According to "Finding Freedom" authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the Duchess was once scolded by the palace aides in the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry.

In 2016, Meghan faced her first royal trouble for wearing a necklace with the initials H and M on them. Apparently, royal aides warned her about wearing such kind of accessory in public.

"She was advised that wearing such a necklace only served to encourage the photographers to keep pursuing such images -- and new headlines," the book stated.

During the phone call, Meghan reportedly listened. However, after hanging up, she felt devastated and emotional. She was overwhelmed by how her boyfriend's staff would dictate what kind of jewelry she could wear.

The book reported that Meghan confided to her close friends and told them she couldn't win against the royal family.

"They make out like I'm to blame for these pictures, that it looks like I'm encouraging them, that me even acknowledging the cameras may not be sending the right message," Meghan reportedly said.

Damaging Claims Could Ruin Royal Family

A royal expert believes that these kinds of claims could be detrimental to the royal family.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katie Nicholl said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "side of the story" could open old wounds that would be damaging to the rest of the royals left in the United Kingdom.

"This has made the book compelling and fascinating, but for the royal family, this book has been damaging because it has opened up old wounds," Nicholl said.

"To give Meghan and Harry the chance, if not through their own voices, then through the voices of friends, confidants, and people that they trust, to get their side of the story out there," she added.

The royal expert expressed her belief that Meghan would use the book as an opportunity to speak out and low-key address and correct rumors about her during her time in the monarchy.

Despite the claims that the Duke and Duchess cooperated on the bombshell biography, a representative of the couple said they were not interviewed for the book.

