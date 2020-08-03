Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Duchess' 39th Birthday Could Be Ruined!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might receive another wave of criticisms before the Duchess' 39th birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan have spent months preparing for the special day and finding possible ways to safely celebrate it with a small group of friends. However, there is a threat the could ruin the day.

Meghan's Birthday Might Be Ruined

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's tell-all biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may affect their plans.

The said biography titled "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family in Britain and the Commonwealth" aims to provide an in-depth look into the royal couple's lives. Nonetheless, its bombshell revelations could put a dumper on Meghan's 39th birthday.

The book's co-authors previously revealed that the upcoming book will also discuss the false reports and misapprehensions about the Sussexes.

"Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond," the promotional literature of the book stated.

Even Prince William and Prince Harry's royal rift is also included in the book. Thus, royal watchers expect that the biography will create more tensions after its release on August 11.

Despite the warning, sources told The Express that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not pay attention to the release of the controversial book and will instead enjoy celebrating the Duchess' birthday.

"[Meghan's] birthday which will be spent with just the two of them, Archie, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland," the source said. "She won't be having any big party. She doesn't normally throw herself birthday parties but with all that's happening, it's not even a consideration for this year."

The warning came after Richard Eden and Emer Scully revealed that the Westminster Abbey will not ring its bells on August 4 to mark Meghan's birthday. In comparison, Prince Andrew's special day was still honored in February despite stepping down from his royal duties.

In addition, it is scheduled to ring again to celebrate Princess Anne's birthday 11 days after Meghan's.

Meghan's Birthday Plans

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to give herself a breath of fresh air for her birthday, as she is said to be feeling "cooped up" after months of quarantining and practicing social distancing.

For his part, the Duke of Sussex reportedly also feels the same -- which led Meghan to toy with the idea of traveling out of town for her birthday.

A source told Daily Mail that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex need "a change of scenery." Thus, Meghan expressed her interest to celebrate her birthday in Montecito, where her friend Oprah Winfrey lives.

"Whatever she ends up doing for her birthday, Meghan said it will be low-key. She said she doesn't want to come across as being careless and irresponsible," the insider went on.

The birthday party would be risky and exhausting at the same time, as the duchess would require her attendees to undergo rapid COVID-19 tests.

