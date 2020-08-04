Black Culture: Deezer's New Channel Gives Ultimate Platform for Black Musicians

Deezer, an online music streaming service, is giving black artists the opportunity to be recognized.

In support of black creators in the music and entertainment industry, Deezer has created a channel to cater to black artists who haven't been given the right platform to show their creations. Called "Black Culture," the new channel aims to promote "audio content from the most talented black creators around the world."

"You'll also discover our 100% playlists of your favorite artist across multiple genres and each one is filled with their top tunes," Deezer said in a statement sent to the media.

The said channel is now live and according to Deezer, it will be a "permanent fixture" on the explore tab of the platform.

As for the content and features of the channel, Deezer noted that it has a group of editors who has "curated a variety of playlists to celebrate both new and legendary tracks from black musicians who have influenced and shaped, and continue to evolve genres like pop, rock and electronic."

"The channel will debut with brand new playlists of iconic black artists across a broad mix of genres ranging from "Black Icons of Dance" to "Black Icons of Classical." You'll also discover our 100% playlists of your favorite artist across multiple genres and each one is filled with their top tunes," Deezer added.

Deezer will also have what it calls "Editor Picks," which will feature the best and most popular releases by black musicians every week. Moreover, the channel will also feature podcasts from black personalities who are "underepresented in the community.

"We support the BLM movement. Throughout history, black musicians have been making music the world loves. In more recent years, black podcast creators have hosted chart-topping shows. Yet not all black creators are getting the attention and respect they deserve. We want to change that. Our new channel is a first step on a long journey. We want to make sure that there is a permanent space on Deezer where we can highlight black talent globally," Junior Foster, Global Editor for the "Black Culture" channel and Head of Global Artist Relations, said in the media release.

Click here to access the BLACK CULTURE Channel.

