Ellen DeGeneres Toxic: Why #IStandByEllen Is Misleading and Will Never Be a Huge Deal?

Portia de Rossi came to the rescue to defend her spouse from the alleged Ellen DeGeneres toxic work culture drama.

After a series of allegations, Ellen's wife of 12 years broke her silence by dropping an Instagram post showing massive support to Ellen's battle.

"To all our fans....we see you. Thank you for your support," Portia wrote, alongside a text photo saying "I Stand By Ellen" in blue and white color.

Portia encourages Ellen's fans and friends to show their support by using the hashtags #stopbotattacks, #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres, #IStandByEllen and ‪#IstandByEllenDeGeneres

Unfortunately, the hashtag promoted by the 47-year-old actress was not a hit and did not even trend on Twitter, which only proves that this attempt to salvage Ellen's image is an epic failure.

Below are some of the reasons why #IStandByEllen is misleading and will never make a point at the height of the Ellen DeGeneres toxic controversies.

Misleading Hashtags

The way Portia de Rossi used the #StopBotAttacks on her social media post is a bit alarming. It only implies that their camp is denying the numerous claims by employees accusing Ellen and her namesake show of promoting an unhealthy work environment. These complaints include racism, toxic work culture, and sexual misconduct from top executives.

By suggesting that these claims are just "bots" manufactured by employees would only mean that Ellen is accusing the staff of lying, which is entirely opposite from what Ellen wrote in her apology letter.

If the veteran host's camp think these accusations are mere "bott attack," then all forty-plus employees who spoke to BuzzFeed are lying even if most of their stories match up?

Playing the victim by throwing the "bot attacks" card only shows that Ellen DeGeneres toxic attitude is still glaring even at the verge of fall down.

Celebrity Experiences

As of writing, some of Ellen's A-list friends in the industry have spoken up to defend the host. However, most of their argument focuses on standing by Ellen just because they were treated nicely by the talk show queen and never experienced any negative vibe from her.

Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun, and Nacho Figueras reasoning that they have nothing but a great experience with Ellen is irrelevant from the issue because they are big stars and never worked for Ellen their entire life.

The host may embody the "be kind" slogan she is promoting in front of the camera with her A-list friends, but we are not aware of what is happening behind the camera, at the backstage, and behind closed doors (a.k.a control room where one of the bosses executes the sexual attacks).

It Looks Forced

After months of being under fire, it makes us wonder why Portia decided to speak up just now? Is it because they are trying to choose their battle or did Ellen force her wife to speak up and launch a brand rescue campaign?

Some fans also believe that these stars supporting Ellen are receiving huge paychecks in exchange for backing up the veteran TV host.

So sorry to say but Portia and Ellen should find other ways to salvage Ellen's career instead of promoting an irrelevant hashtag.

