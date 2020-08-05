Queen Elizabeth II’s Boyfriends: Did Her Majesty Date Anyone Aside From Prince Philip?

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been married for 72 years now. In today's generation, their marriage would be tagged as #RelationshipGoals. While the golden royal couple's love story has been an open book to the public, could Prince Philip be the only man who was crowned as "Queen Elizabeth II's boyfriend?"

Being the eldest daughter of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth's love life was never easy. Since she is the heir to the British throne, her choice of partner would have to gain the approval not just from her father, but also the rest of the Royal Family and the government.

Which is why there are not many applicants that attempted to make the future Queen fall in love with them. But Prince Philip was an exemption.

Prince Philip's Charisma

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's first meeting was unknown since they were distant cousins. But according to reports, they first talk to each other during a royal visit to the naval college in Dartmouth 1939; the future Queen was then 13-year-old.

According to royal expert Philip Dampier, it was love at first sight for when she first met the Prince of Greece and Denmark. At first, the Royal Family thinks that Prince Philip was entirely unsuitable for the Queen, but Elizabeth was persistent to marry the only man she loved.

Prince Philip officially became Queen Elizabeth II's boyfriend and tied the knot in November 1947. The couple had enjoyed five years together before Her Majesty ascended to the throne in February 1952.

They share four children namely, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

While Queen Elizabeth is said to be head-over-heels for Prince Philip, royal experts said that he only had one contender that could have dethrones him as Queen Elizabeth II's boyfriend.

Henry Herbert a.k.a Porchey

As per author and social advocate Rhys Hoffman, the only man that could have twitched Prince Philip's destiny is Henry Herbert, he, later on, become 7th Earl of Carnarvon. Their family own the Highclere Estate, popularly known as Downton Abbey.

The Queen fondly call Lord Carnarvon as Porchey, and they have become good friends over the years. Her majesty and Porchey shared the same interest in equestrian and breeding horses.

Porchey became Her Majesty's racing manager in 1969 and was considered one of the few people that could speak directly to the Queen about her horses.

Speaking to People, British historian Robert Lacey described Porchey as a "quiet man" who shares the same wavelength with the Queen when it comes to her passion for horses.

While Lord Carnarvon could be a perfect fit to become Queen Elizabeth II's boyfriend and future husband, Her Majesty's heart was only dedicated to her one true love, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen's BFF had his own happily ever after marrying Anglo-American Jean Margaret Wallop in 1956. They share three children, including the current Earl of Carnarvon, George Reginald Oliver Molyneux Herbert.

