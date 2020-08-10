Forget Kylie Jenner on WAP: Cardi B Praises Normani’s Sexy Moves on Music Video

Though people are talking about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's music video for WAP because it features Kylie Jenner, fans may have forgotten that there are still other women featured that don't get on the headlines of the news.

In a behind-the-scenes video the rapper shared on Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a video Normani showing off some sultry moves.

The 27-year-old rapper said, "It's the way she ate that for me @normani. I can't wait til Normani put her project out. She been working for a long time and I CANT wait till she show ya. She gonna wake up."

In the video, Normani slayed her dance routine, tossing her stiletto into a high kick and a jaw-dropping perfect split in front of a green screen.

Cardi B also explained that the part of the WAP song that Normani appears is "the best part of the song."

She added, "The best part of the song is the beat & hook it what makes you want to shake you're a--."

Normani took fashion inspiration from her favorite style icon as she appeared for a stellar dance routine.

Fans were quick to notice that the houndstooth-print ensemble that she wore looks exactly like the classic Alaïa outfit that supermodel Naomi Campbell wore in an Ellen Von Unwerth photoshoot.

The 23-year-old donned a printed bustier with extremely short shorts and completed her look with a beret and gloves. Let's not also forget the strappy, thigh-high 6-inch stiletto high-hells.

Naomi by Ellen Von Unwerth wearing ALAÏA’s S/S 1991 TATI collection / Normani in Cardi B’s WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion video pic.twitter.com/rDl6v4h0HQ — DAL (@dalchodha) August 7, 2020

Naomi Campbell was seen wearing checked-print coordinates in a circulating 90s picture online, complete with a lace-back tank top, high-waist shorts, matching hat, and pumps.

It wasn't just in the music video Normani channeled Naomi Campbell.

In 2019, the "Dancing With A Stranger" singer dressed up as the legendary supermodel with inspiration from a photoshoot shot by Herb Ritts.

She wore a 90s leopard-print bodysuit and topped it all off with a beret, gloves and stiletto boots.

The WAP music video was a trippy, fancy funhouse of sorts that was full of gold statues, latex, and wild animals.

Fans were also delighted to see fierce female artists on the music video such as Rosalía, Mulatto, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose.

Spanish pop star Rosalía wore a daring hot red latex bodysuit as she fiercely struts her stuff.

Mulatto wore a blonde wig, blue latex, and of course, danced like there's no tomorrow.

Sukihana, looking like a goddess in her crystal-studded hair, and of course, Rubi Rose, who looked like a sexy superhero in her red latex.

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker did address the controversy of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul on since-deleted Twitter posts.

"Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister Hennessy and daughter Kulture so lovely at her kid Stormi's bday party."

She added that she and Travis Scott, Jenner's baby daddy, are "real close," as well as Jenner's mom, Kris Jenner, who "has been given me advice on certain things I ask for."

Cardi B's tweet came in response to a fan who was bothered that the 24-year-old just walked down the hall and opened a door for the WAP music video, while other celebrities such as Normani performed a technical dance routine.

