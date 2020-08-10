COVID-19 Saved NFL Star Life: Positive Diagnosis Leads to Discovery of Fatal Heart Condition

While it is certainly no one's dream to be infected by the dreaded coronavirus, Cameron Smith just might have to thank his lucky stars that he tested positive for COVID-19. It is, in fact, a blessing in disguise.

NFL star Cameron Smith tested positive for the coronavirus. This is not good news by all means. However, because he tested for this infection, it also paved the way to the discovery that he also needs a life-saving surgery because of a serious heart condition. Had that not been discovered, he'll be in bad shape soon.

The Minnesota Vikings linebacker, 23, took to Instagram to announce that he would be unable to play during the entire 2020 football season. Not because he has coronavirus, but because he has a bicuspid aortic valve. This is a heart abnormality, where the aorta only has two cups instead of the usual three.

He is sad about the turn of events but equally relieved to discover the condition ahead of time. He shared that it was an interesting discovery, one that was made only when he got the dreaded infection that still does not have a vaccine. Regardless of how the life-threatening condition was discovered, the athlete is happy that it was found in the nick of time, or else this could turn fatal.

"Although this will, unfortunately, end my 2020 season, it is really as blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn't have lasted much longer," Smith wrote. "I found this out after I tested positive for COVID and had to have further testing done as protocol."

This discovery and the subsequent surgery give him a fighting chance not just to live but also to back to the sport that he really loves. Cameron Smith wrote that an operation would enable him to return to football the moment he has recovered and cleared. He said he did not think twice about going with the surgery since it is the only way to live and play. He reassured fans that by no means is he done with the sport where he made a name in. Smith added that he has more goals he wants to accomplish in the field. This serves as his inspiration to fight the disease with everything he has.

While COVID-19 diagnosis, in this case, is a blessing, albeit still not something to celebrate about, others with this diagnosis, including celebrities, have nothing good to say about their experience once they discovered they are positive.

Alyssa Milano for one had to undergo three false tests first before being diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. She did not feel compliant with the first three tests because her symptoms at the time were just painful and troubling.

The "Cable Girls" star and the actress who became a household name because of the show, "Charmed," wrote in her Instagram that she had never been this kind of sick. "Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible," the post reads.

