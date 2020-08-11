Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Secret: Couple Invests In FIRST Home To Raise Baby Archie 'Permanently!'

Prince Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, are so ready to make their life in California more settled than it was for the past few months. Allegedly, they have secretly purchased a private family home in Santa Barbara. This is where they plan to raise their son baby Archie, after leaving the British royal family and their respective royal positions.

Page Six exclusively reported that it had been a month and two weeks since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their new home located in the upscale California community. It is also where Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey live.

Apparently, as people and media speculate that soon they would buy a place, but a source told Page Six they already did way back. "Harry and Meghan have been quietly living in their own home in Santa Barbara since early July," the source said.

Lest rumors get out of hand, living in the same community does not mean they are Oprah Winfrey's, Ellen DeGeneres', and anyone else's houseguests. Back in the LA mansion they lived in, they were truly just houseguests. This time, they truly bought the piece of the property themselves. They could see themselves living here permanently, after leaving the UK.

What makes this purchase quite interesting is that this is the first home that either of them had the privilege to own. Moving in and living there for six weeks has been described as blissful for the small family because they have complete privacy.

As such, they truly see Archie growing up here. The source explained, "They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible."

If people are wondering why not stay in LA and look for a place there instead, when they have spent quite some time in this city already, the source explained that Prince Harry and Magthena Markle truly did not have that intention right from the start. It was just a good stepping stone when they arrived in the US because it is close to Meghan Markle's mom's residence.

The home price cannot be revealed nor the house's structure and design for security concerns. But the source explained that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have poured in their time to research about this house first. Ultimately, they deemed it perfect for various reasons, one of which is that it can provide Archie a normal, happy life where they can play with other children his age. They can also see themselves having new friends of their own.

The two are a stickler for privacy. If one would think of their journey right from the time they started dating, to getting married, to having baby Archie and to MEgxit, it can be said that it was a whole journey of fighting media and rumors. One minute crying for privacy and then another, in the middle of some interview decrying they do not have privacy. It is indeed, a hard journey so far.

