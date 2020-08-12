Kanye West Tries Hard to Win Back Kris Jenner With Weird Tweet

It looks like Kanye West is really in a good place right now, as claimed earlier by a source after the rapper went on a seven-day Caribbean trip with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their four kids.

Aside from trying to save his marriage with the 39-year-old "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, it seems Kanye is also trying to make amends with his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

It could be recalled that during Kanye's so-called "bipolar episode," the rapper got emotional during his first presidential campaign rally at South Carolina in late July. During his speech, Kanye revealed that he almost lost his eldest daughter, North West, through abortion.

He also made several claims about Kim's cheating and his plans to divorce the "KKW Beauty" mogul.

Following such an episode, the 43-year-old aspiring president of the United States went on a Twitter rant calling out his wife and his alleged past mistakes.

Kim's 64-year-old mother was not an exemption to the Twitter rant as her son-in-law publicly call her as "Kris Jong-Un," a hilarious reference to North Korean leader, King Jong-un.

In the same Twitter rant, Kanye also publicly banned Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to be around his children ad the couple allegedly tried to lock him up.

He ended the Twitter rant by saying: "This my lady tweet of the night... Kris Jong-Un. Lil baby, my favorite rapper but won't do a song wit me."

Weeks after such name-calling, it looks like Kanye is trying to win Kris Jenner's trust once again and did it through yet another bizarre tweet.

Kris Jong-Un No More

On Tuesday, the "Yeezy" founder attempted to repair his damaged relationship with Kris Jenner by giving his mom-in-law a special shout out.

Kanye took to Twitter to give compliments on Kris Jenner's taste in music.

"My mother in law Kris Jenner... makes the best music playlist," Kanye wrote, adding a smiley face emoji.

That was 360-turn from his previous remarks and referring to the Kardashian-Jenner crew's momager as Kris Jong-Un.

My mother in law Kris Jenner ... makes the best music playlist — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

Twitter Reacts

Immediately after his weird attempt to woo Kris Jenner, Kanye became an instant trending topic on Twitter.

Kanye's tweet, which now gained over 185,000 likes, also earned hilarious reactions from followers who could simply not get over Kanye's previous jab at Jenner.

Meanwhile, others are convinced that the father-of-four is not responsible for such tweets and suggested that Kris Jenner is probably using Kanye's phone of Twitter account to publish such statements.

"Is she holding you at gunpoint?" one follower asked.

"I know for a fact Kanye ain't tweet that," another one added.

Another follower replied with: "Blink twice if you're being forced to tweet."

Meanwhile, others suggested that Kris is taking over the account while Kanye is on medication.

Kris Jenner or any members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have yet to comment on Kanye's recent Twitter antics.

