Gwen Stefani Hints About Possibly Marrying Blake Shelton Soon!

Gwen Stefani is setting things straight -- at least for Dua Lipa.

Earlier this week, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker had a virtual appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and was interviewed by Lipa as the guest host.

Dua Lipa Mistakenly Calls Blake Shelton as Gwen Stefani's Husband

During their conversation, thing got a little awkward when the two-time Grammy Award winner asked Stefani how she copes up with quarantine and accidentally referred to the singer's boyfriend, Blake Shelton, as her "husband"

"So I heard that you've been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma," the "Don't Start Now" hitmaker said to Stefani.

The former "No Doubt" lead singer smiled and politely corrected the pop star.

"Um, well...he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it," she said.

The 24-year-old Lipa realized her mistake and the two started laughing as they continued on with their interview.

Stefani then later shared her experience quarantining at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch alongside her kids, brother and sister-in-law.

"We were actually on his tour right when we got shut down. My brother was out with us so his whole family came out," Gwen explained. "It was me, my three boys, Blake, my brother, his wife and their two little babies, her sister and then a friend. I think we had, like, 15 people. It was really, actually, a lot of fun at first. All the sudden work is over and you just get to indulge in being on this ranch."

Since the beginning of the global pandemic, the couple and Stefani's sons (Kingston, Apollo and Zuma, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale) have been spending the quarantine in Shelton's 1,300-acre ranch named Ten Point Ranch.

Wedding Bells Soon?

On the other hand, although the "4 in the Morning" singer spoke about her current status with her longtime partner, it was recently reported that the pair are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

According to Us Weekly, Shelton and Stefani are planning on settling down and are "keen to make it happen as soon as possible," as revealed by an insider.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are taking every precaution to stay safe, and instead of planning to have a summer wedding, the musical couple is forced to push back the ceremony until fall.

"It won't be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall," the source furthered.

Meanwhile, a second source revealed that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are looking forward to having two separate weddings. The first is in Los Angeles and the other is in the Oklahoma ranch, as it gives the two "more privacy" and endless possibilities for a special wedding reception

In 2015, rumors sparked that the crooner and the "Rich Girl" hitmaker are romantically linked following their divorce to previous marriages.

The two met on the set of "The Voice" in 2014 and Stefani revealed that she didn't know Shelton until she joined the show as a judge.

