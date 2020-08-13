Simon Cowell Injury Update: 'AGT' Judge Makes SHOCKING Recovery 5 Days After Grueling Surgery

Simon Cowell is on his way to recovery as he receives love and support from his "America's Got Talent" co-judges.

Last weekend, the 60-year-old entertainment mogul broke his back in several spots after he fell off his new electric bike that he was testing out in his Malibu, California courtyard.

According to his rep, the British host has successfully undergone a six-hour surgery that included a metal rod being placed in his back,

"He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight, he's under observation and is doing fine," the spokeswoman told CNN.

Howie Mandel Says Simon Cowell Is "Up On His Feet"

Meanwhile, fellow "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel shared an update on Simon Cowell and revealed that the record executive and entertainment manager is already "up on his feet" following his bicycle accident and subsequent surgery.

"The latest I've heard is that after a six-hour operation, and some fused discs and the rod put in his back, yesterday, he was up on his feet, already, he's already mobile!" Mandel told E! News.

In his virtual interview with the outlet together with the show's judges, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, Howie mentioned that he "wouldn't count out seeing Simon again before this season's end."

Furthermore, the "Deal or No Deal" host shared that they got confused and worried after learning the shocking news about the "AGT" boss.

"We were a little bit in disarray because we were worried. We were worried about our friend, and our boss and our leader, Simon Cowell, who we hear is doing spectacularly well, considering," he added.

"AGT" Continues Despite COVID-19 Restrictions

On the other hand, the trio also expressed how amazed they were to be able to film the first live episodes despite the health crisis and restrictions.

He went on and acknowledged the production's "spectacular" job for having the "most talented crew in the world."

Heidi also expressed a similar feeling and mentioned that it's "pretty amazing" that "AGT" has been able to push through with their live episodes.

"It's pretty amazing because so many shows are canceled. You know, so many people can not work. So, it is incredible what they've done," Klum added.

The German-born model also detailed how the show has been observing safety protocols like getting tested and wearing masks around the vicinity.

"We're all so separated. I mean, we get tested all the time. We can only walk around places with a mask on, and people are like super far away, no one comes and touches anything," she shared.

Kelly Clarkson Fills In for Simon Cowell

With Cowell on break due to his serious back injury, the "American Idol" alum Kelly Clarkson filled in on the show.

The 38-year-old singer and "The Voice" coach revealed that she felt pressured taking the spot of the renowned host.

She even joked about bringing "country" to AGT as she has "the worst British accent in the entire universe," as she mentioned in a Twitter video

Meanwhile, the British entertainment mogul took to social media to thank Clarkson and mentioned how he missed the talent show.

