Toxic Ellen DeGeneres Show Rules Exposed: 'Smarter or Funnier than Ellen'n Guests BANNED

"Queen of Mean" Ellen DeGeneres has been accused of changing her "mood and personality" by a former guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

In the past couple of weeks, the 62-year-old comedian has been faced with controversies about behind-the-scenes toxic work environment on her popular daytime talk show.

Dana Dimatteo, a 29-year-old who flew from Chicago to "The Ellen Show's" studio in Los Angeles, shared her experience after being selected as part of a game during filming.

She revealed that Ellen DeGeneres was so moody, claiming that her "kind" character only appeared while the cameras are on, and she's back to her moody and sulking self when the cameras stopped rolling.

Speaking to The Sun,Dana revealed that Ellen would just "sit moodily in silence on her couch, not acknowledging anyone."

She also alleges that the "Finding Dory" star didn't interact with the audience when the cameras were turned off.

There were also bizarre rules from the producers of the show if they were chosen to be part of a game.

Dana said that producers told them they were "not allowed to be funnier or smarter than Ellen" because "she is the star and the comedian, NOT US."

Once they got chosen and were there with Ellen DeGeneres on stage, there were also rules about how they could act. They were also said to "only speak if she asked a question."

The guest revealed how it felt humiliating for her to "scream and jump around backstage as a test."

The game on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was called "Make It Rain," and these guests-contestants could win cash as they get soaking wet.

Dana became part of the game and was told that she "can't be yourself," Instead, "constantly clap and laugh at things that aren't funny."

The 29-year-old said that once the game ended, they were immediately led backstage and had to wait until the show ended "in our soaking wet clothes," and someone brought them dry clothes to change into.

The Real "Devil Wears Prada"

Ellen DeGeneres became from being one of the most beloved celebrities in Hollywood to one of the most hated people in the world.

Her staff at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" recently came forward with information that working on her show is toxic and stressful. There were issues of racism, abuse, bullying, and many more.

Because of this, Warner Media decided to intervene and launch an investigation to deal with her staff's complaints.

With many complaints about the talk show host coming in each day, Ellen DeGeneres, the "Queen of Mean," is always a trending topic.

Miranda Priestly, one of the main characters on "The Devil Wears Prada," is someone who is associated with Ellen, as many of her staff call her Ellen Priestly.

Like Miranda, Ellen created an environment that made it difficult for her employees to enjoy and learn from their jobs.

A former crew member revealed, "I worked there for a little over a year. It's kind of like 'The Devil Wears Prada.' Everyone is trying to make it to the year. It's just a badge of honor to have that and have it on your resumé."

Working for the Emmy Award-winning host implies having to leave the room when she walks in. Employees also get emotionally abused, and they can also get fired for whatever reason, whether it's illegal or not.

