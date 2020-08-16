Idris Elba 'Scared to Death' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis, Reveals Wife

Idris Elba is one of the earliest celebrity victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, proving that the dreaded disease does not differentiate.

In March 2020, Idris announce through his official Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19. However, he claimed that he still felt okay.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus," Elba wrote alongside the video update. "Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."

Although he got lucky enough not to suffer from any symptoms, his wife revealed how the coronavirus pandemic scared the actor more than anything else.

The 47-year-old Sabrina Dhowre Elba admitted to Grazia UK that receiving their positive COVID-19 tests at the same time made them feel terrified.

"At the time that we got sick, the media was pushing hard on how dangerous it was," she said. "At one point, Idris really thought that this could be the end. He has asthma. He is older. It was really scary."

It is worth noting that those people who have cardiopulmonary diseases and those who are old already are considered immunocompromised patients. Compared to those in any other age group, people like Idris could fall more ill due to the virus.

Meanwhile, even though the couple has already recovered from COVID-19, the scary moment gave them new perspectives in life.

"That kind of unsureness about what's coming next leaves you with a bit of anxiety," Sabrina went on. "But having been sick and being okay also now gives you this new lease on life."

Per Sabrina, ever since they caught the virus and recovered from it, she wants to be super appreciative of anything.

Idris and Sabrina joined artists and personalities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta among several notable people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sabrina Stayed With Idris

Initially, Sabrina did not get the virus. However, she stayed with him from the start until she caught it, too.

On Day 13 of his quarantine, Idris presented himself on Instagram live and answered his fans' queries while his wife, again, was seated beside him on the couch.

Per the "Beasts of No Nation" star, he realized that the coronavirus had tested their relationship.

"Corona was set up as an instadeath-threat - everyone just thought oh my God I'm gonna die," the actor said. "But it's helped me to understand that COVID-19 is just one strand of corona and that made me feel better."

Meanwhile, Sabrina also said during Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV Series "Oprah Talks COVID-19" that it was her choice to stay with Idris no matter what.

"I could have made the decision to put myself, maybe, in a separate room or stay away, and I'm sure that people are making those decisions. And they're tough decisions to make," Sabrina said. "But I made the decision to want to be with him and, you know, still touch him."

With that, Idris surely felt a little at ease having Sabrina beside him.

READ MORE: US COVID-19 Testing Flawed? Alyssa Milano Claims She Almost Died!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles