Bikini Queen! Kylie Jenner Sizzles With Pink Swimsuit in an Epic Birthday Celebration

The lockdown and quarantine protocols did not stop Kylie Jenner from celebrating her birthday this year.

On August 10, Kylie and her family jetted all the way to Turks and Caicos to hold a close and exclusive party for her special day.

Per E! News, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner joined the Kylie Cosmetics founder's 23rd birthday celebration. In addition, Tristan Thompson, Rob Kardashian, Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kylie's daughter Stormi joined the fun.

But it was not an ordinary party at all, as Kylie set the whole resort on fire.

Wearing a neon pink satin string bikini, she flaunted her curves and posed during the dream vacation. Of course, she shared a glimpse of it to her 190 million Instagram followers alongside the caption, "too good 2 be true."

In another post, she wrote "me again" and left little to the imagination.

Both photographs received 8 million and 9 million likes, respectively. Her fans also took the chance to greet the reality star in the comment section.

Meanwhile, her friends and family posted their celebratory posts. Kris Jenner sent a sentimental one which, as usual, featured a lot of throwback photos of her youngest daughter.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful baby girl, my youngest child @kyliejenner!!" the matriarch began her lengthy post. "Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life... you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy."

Last year, Travis Scott filled their home with over $50,000 worth of rose petals before her 22nd birthday celebration.

Kylie Broke the Rules!

What was supposed to be a perfect celebration received a small dent in the end.

Per ELLE, Kylie appeared to break California's non-essential travel ban by pursuing her birthday trip.

The current guidelines say, "You can travel for urgent matters or if such travel is essential to your permitted work. Even though businesses around the state are opening up, avoid traveling long distances for vacations or pleasure as much as possible. This is to slow the spread of the coronavirus."

It was not the first time she shrugged off the guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, though.

On June 7, Kylie went to David Arquette's nightclub Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles together with Kai Khadra to party the night away.

According to Daily Mail, the hotspot was opened up just for them. Previously, the club has been closed down due to COVID-19, but it opened exclusively to accommodate the reality star and her friends.

Unfortunately, not everyone felt happy with Kylie's night out, as she received countless comments from netizens who called her "thoughtless" for ignoring the social distancing guidelines.

Some even called the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star a hypocrite for going out after she urged her followers to follow quarantine rules seriously to control and stop the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, people also called her out for putting the life of her daughter, Stormi, in danger since the Black Lives Matter protests are still ongoing.

Currently, Kylie has not spoken about it yet. But maybe fans will hear a word after her birthday celebration.

