Ben Affleck Love: Ana de Armas Suprises Boyfriend With Incredible Gift!

Beat that Jennifer Gardner? For Ben Affleck's birthday, Ana de Armas gave her boyfriend something that his previous wife did not have a chance to gift.

Affleck turned 48 this weekend, and De Armas quickly made it extra special by presenting him a brand-new customized BMW motorcycle, per Page Six. The actor was no doubt happy and excited about it, immediately taking it for a spin -- with the gift giver herself of course!

De Armas also got them matching his-and-hers green helmets to cement the idea that they are together.

The "Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice" actor has no qualms about it, quickly wearing it and then placing De Armas' helmet on her head.

The two enjoyed the ride, especially Ana. At one point, she removed her hands off Affleck's waist and threw them up in the air. Thankfully, no wardrobe accidents took place.

Love Story

The two had been romantically linked since March when they vacationed in Cuba and Costa Rica. While reports have repeatedly come out saying Jennifer Garner is jealous and does not want the relationship to happen, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

De Armas knows full well that Garner is still part of Affleck's life because they share three kids together. But both sides have no issues with it.

According to a source of Us Weekly, Ana is simply in awe of his boyfriend. She loves that he can make time for everything important in life apart from her.

"Ana thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy. [She] admires how he juggles so much between work, his kids and co-parenting with Jen," the source said.

The source added that while Affleck is making sure he is an involved father despite his divorce from Garner, his number one priority these days is Ana. He makes sure he has enough time with her.

With that, it is not surprising that the source said the couple is in a great place. They are having so much fun together and just want to make each other happy. The source added that Ana is always talking about how amazing Ben is to her, while Affleck is always thinking of ways to bring joy to De Armas.

Some reports added that despite their separation, Ben remains fond of Jennifer. He knows the two of them shared a "deeply meaningful" relationship, and he wants his next relationship to be like that as well.

This means he found the same with De Armas. This is not surprising given how Ana supported his sobriety journey. She keeps him on track and prevents him from getting his hands on addictive substances. If they do not have a deep and meaningful relationship, then it is not likely De Armas can help him in that capacity.

It remains to be seen whether they would eventually get married, too.

The two became Instagram official on De Armas' birthday last April. She posted several cute pictures of them together from her 32nd birthday.

