Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie Planning Revenge Move Amid Divorce Dispute?

Angelina Jolie might ditch her Los Angeles home and move to London after being caught up in a bitter divorce battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

According to reports, the "Tomb Raider" star has been eyeing to live in a posh suburb in South West London. Of course, the planned move includes her six kids -- Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

"She believes it's a perfect environment for the kids, from a cultural standpoint and educationally," a source told The Mirror.

Moreover, the insider emphasized that the kids can split their time between London and LA to be with their father.

"One scenario is that she could have the kids a few months at a time in the UK, then they'd be allowed back to see Brad for longer periods."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's $16 Million Mansion in London

In 2011, the couple reportedly acquired a $16.8 million dreamy mansion in Richmond after renting the place while Pitt was filming his zombie movie "World War Z."

According to the Sun, the pair rented the multi-million property called "Whornes Place" for $50,000 a month.

The 15th century home was situated in a gated driveway and has an indoor swimming pool, beautifully landscaped garden and a latticed window.

Furthermore, the two-time Golden Globe actress and humanitarian previously spoke about living overseas, saying she would "love" her children to "grow up" exploring the world.

"I enjoy being out of my element. I want the children to grow up in the world, not just learning about it but living it, having friends around the world," Jolie revealed to Harper's Bazaar.

In their divorce in 2016 that ended a 10-year relationship and two-year marriage, it was said that the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor and the 45-year-old humanitarian have different priorities.

As cited by Page Six, Jolie was looking for fulfillment outside the entertainment industry, while Pitt loves being in the spotlight and Hollywood's golden boy.

"The older she gets, the more serious she becomes, and she is sick of the Hollywood thing," a source told the outlet. "He wants to make movies. She doesn't. It's a fundamental difference. It's how you live your life."

Moreover, the source claimed that the "Salt" star was so caught up in her humanitarian activities that she "got too comfortable [acting as a role model]," which resulted in her marriage woes with Pitt.

Angelina Jolie Requested to Remove Private Judge John W. Ouderkirk

On the other hand, four years as they called it quits, the former Hollywood power couple is currently facing another controvery in their divorce dispute.

It came after the "Maleficent" star requested to remove private Judge John W. Ouderkirk from overseeing her divorce proceedings with Pitt, as cited by Associated Press.

According to her documents, Angelina Jolie shared that Ouderkirk's previous business relationship with his ex-husband's attorney, Anne C. Miley, might affect the case. Therefore, his dismissal is "to ensure that there are transparency and impartiality."

READ MORE: COVID-19 Warning: Ryan Reynolds Sends Caution to Canadians in the Funniest Way Ever

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles