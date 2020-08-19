Meghan Markle Suffering: Kate Middleton Hurt Meghan From the Start!

If Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are not in good terms today, it is not for the lack of trying on Markles' part.

According to a new report, Meghan tried her best to be close to her sister-in-law. However, all her best efforts were ignored by the "busy" Kate.

For her part though, Meghan might have been a little too optimistic going into her royal life. While she expected life to be different, she allegedly believed that Kate would be guiding her and easing her into the new life. But her optimism did not pan out.

Instead, she felt overshadowed.

Appearing on the Channel 5 documentary "Meghan & Harry: The New Revelations," royal insider Katie Nicholl shared that the Duchess of Sussex thought she could look to the Duchess of Cambridge for help and tips on how to have a smooth royal life. The insider shared that it was unrealistic, given Kate's schedule.

It might not be deliberate on the part of Kate to ignore the new addition to the royal family at the time, but Meghan got hurt more than people realized.

Vanity Fair's royal editor said: "While there might have been an expectation from Meghan that Kate was going to sit down and show her the ropes, perhaps that was an unrealistic expectation. The Duchess of Cambridge is a busy woman, but Meghan took that quite personally."

In a relationship wherein a person already felt hurt and ignored right from the start, it would not be surprising to see the connection not prospering. Based on the revelations made in the bombshell biography "Finding Freedom," co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand certainly supported this assumption.

According to them, the two cannot move past being just distantly polite no matter how hard Meghan tried. Kate herself was not deliberately trying to close herself out, though. The book claimed that Middleton felt they did not have much in common except for being wives to princes living at Kensington Palace.

A friendship is just like a romantic relationship: it cannot be forced if there are no commonalities between the two persons and even love.

The public certainly did not help. Right from the get-go, they were already pitting the two against each other, from their fashion styles down to their parenting methods. Had they been so much closer though, what the public did to them should not have mattered. But it is not the case.

The book even said that Meghan Markle herself would say that their relationship did not change much between the time she was merely Prince Harry's girlfriend up to the time she became Prine Harry's wife.

The authors were quick to clarify though that there is no Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle feud as the public and media would like to say. However, it cannot be denied that they are not close, and they had a lot of awkward moments when they were in the same room.

Meanwhile, now that Megxit has happened, it is unlikely that they would become the best of friends ever. The distance alone can make that friendship much more strained than it already is. Meghan is already pushing towards her Hollywood career, with prince Harry reportedly keen to follow suit.

