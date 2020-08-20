Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will NEVER Be Working Royals Again, Claims Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly set foot on U.K soil once again when COVID-19 travel restrictions ease.

According to "Finding Freedom" author Omid Scobie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected return to Britain to resume their charity work.

"Harry and Meghan have made it clear that their work in the U.K., including their royal patronages, will continue. While their base will be in the U.S., I think once travel restrictions ease we will see them moving around again and undertaking trips to the U.K., both privately and professionally," Scobie told Royal Central.

To recall, when the couple dropped their bombshell news about stepping down as senior members of the Firm, the couple explained that they will split their time between the U.K. and the U.S. and will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

The former "Suits" star kept her first four royal patronages that include ACU (Association of Commonwealth Universities), Mayhew, the National Theatre in London, and Smart Works.

Unlike Duchess Meghan, the 35-year-old prince has numerous patronages such as Invictus Games Foundation, which was founded in 2014 to help inspire and support wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women.

Aside from this, Prince Harry also has the Silverstone Heritage Experience, the Rugby Football Union, Dolen Cymru, and The London Marathon Charitable Trust as his patronages.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Never Return as Working Royals

However, the London-based royal journalist pointed out that although Queen Elizabeth II made it clear to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they "are always welcome" to return to the royal family, the pair are in a "good place" and will never return as woking royals again.

"The Sussexes are more engaged in the issues that matter to them than ever, the work on Archewell-their non-profit organization-continues, and, as we have recently seen, they have established a permanent family base in California. The U.K. will always be important to them, but I don't think we'll ever see that happen again as working royals," he added.

Scobie, alongside co-author Carolyn Durand, delved into the controversial life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their relationship to the other members of the British royal family in the "Finding Freedom" book.

While the bombshell book contained detailed stories and accounts, a spokesperson for the runaway royals claimed they "were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom" and the biography was based on "the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

Santa Barbara Home

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie recently left their rented $18 million hilltop mansion in Los Angeles and moved to Santa Barbara, California.

According to multiple reports, their new mansion is situated in the hillside millionaires' enclave called Montecito.

The 14,500-square-foot home cost a whopping $14.65 million, and the previous owner was Russian investor Sergey Grishin.

As cited by Vogue, the most sought-after couple chose Montecito because of privacy concerns given that the town is much smaller compared to L.A .

