Disgustingly Desperate? John Mayer Throuple Revelation Backfired on Ex-GF Scheana Shay!

Scheana Shay recently shared private details about her past relationship with singer John Mayer. While many jaws dropped with her "throuple" bombshell, it looks like the revelation made a boomerang on the reality TV star.

In a recent interview, John Mayer's ex-girlfriend revealed that her past relationship with the singer/songwriter actually involved another woman.

Speaking to "Flashbacks with Jessica Hall and Heather Rae Young" podcast, Shay claims that she and Mayer were in a throuple with "The Hills" alum, Stacie Adams, popularly known as "Stacie the Bartender" on the said show.

A throuple is a type of relationship where three people are involved. They don't necessarily live together under the same roof but share some level of commitment and intimate relationship with one another. It sounds fictional, but a throuple happens in real life.

How the Throuple Started?

The 35-year-old "Vanderpump Rules" actress shared that she first met Mayer between 2008 or 2009. That time, Mayer and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston threw a party at the Grand Havana Room where she is working as a bartender and cocktail waitress.

After a few weeks, the couple privately broke up, and the 42-year-old rockstar came back to the place to party. That is when Mayer noticed her.

"One of his friends comes up, and he was like, 'So, it's not really like public news yet, but John and Jen broke up. He wants your number. Give it to me, and I'll pass it to him.'" Shay recalled.

The "Your Body Is A Wonderland" hitmaker ended up in the apartment she shared with Stacie at that time, and that's when their three-way romance started.

"This went on for about six months," Shay said, adding that she and Stacie would often hang out at Mayer's place as well.

"It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on," she added.

She confirmed having a sexual relationship with both Mayer and Stacie and revealed that their relationship would sometimes involve a third woman apart from Stacie.

But the Shay-John-Stacie throuple didn't work out for so long as the actress, later on, got jealous realizing that Mayer is into Stacie more.

"I was like, 'Wait, I brought you into this, and now you're getting more attention than I'm getting! Like, what's up with that?'" Shay said.

Shay claims that when she quit the throuple, Stacie and Mayer continued seeing each other.

As of writing, the famous singer has yet to comment on Shay's revelation.

Boomerang on Shay

But instead of condemning Mayer's way of sexualizing women, the internet slammed the reality TV star for sharing private details that happened almost a decade ago. Some suggest that Shay badly needs attention to bring up this information.

"Over 10yrs ago, she's desperate for attention," one Twitter user wrote.

She must be desperate for attention. Imagine admitting you're in a "throuple" at all, with John Mayer no less. Gross," another one added.

Meanwhile, others shamed Shay for having the habit of spilling the tea about her relationships.

"She thinks she has a past with every guy who says hi to her so that doesn't surprise me."

