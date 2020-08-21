Ellen DeGeneres Desperate: Mean Host To Undergo Plastic Surgery Out of Shame?

Ellen DeGeneres has been in the middle of different controversies in the past few months.

The award-winning host has been rocked by sinking ratings and allegations from former employees about a toxic work environment behind the scenes at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Because of the stress, the 62-year-old thinks that she's looking older now more than ever because of the ugly impact of the scandals.

A source told Globe, "It shows in the bags under her eyes, the saggy cheeks, and jaw."

"She's breaking out something terrible, and her skin looks blotchy from all the stress she's been under. Even with makeup on, she looks haggard!"

The source further claimed that the scandal-savaged TV queen wants to pamper herself and boost her morale by going under the knife, as she's desperate to change her looks.

"She's booking appointments with dermatologists and surgeons, demanding Botox fillers, a face-list, an eye-lift, surgery to tighten her neck and microdermabrasion."

They added how Ellen DeGeneres doesn't care how much money she'll have to shell out, just as long as she'll look refreshed.

Insiders told Globe that the "Finding Dory" star's self-esteem has not helped her marry Portia de Rossi.

They gossiped, "They've had their share of problems, and Ellen's diva behavior is to blame."

The insider confirmed that Ellen DeGeneres' mean side has always gotten her in trouble from everyone, especially her staff, whether it was in the past or the present.

DeGeneres' bosses at Warner Bros are said to have been "disappointed" at the initial investigation on her show. However, she has already fired three of her top executives as the first steps to changing the work culture.

However, the company thinks what she did isn't enough, with Warner Bros reportedly saying, "Not every complaint held water."

Despite the backlash, one person who's always on Ellen DeGeneres' side is her wife, Portia. She is said to have been standing beside her wife and her decisions, even with the nip and tuck.

"Portia's supporting Ellen's surgery plans. Anything to make Ellen feel better."

Her Hollywood pals have dumped Queen of Mean Ellen DeGeneres, and despite initial reports saying de Rossi is standing by her side, the "Ellen" star is allegedly begging and pleading for her spouse not to walk out on her too.

The couple has been having problems in their 13 years of marriage, with Globe reporting that their relationship is hanging by a thread.

A tipster insisted that de Rossi was once ready to walk out on DeGeneres, as "she has had enough." However, "Ellen's pleading with her for one last chance."

Aside from talks of a possible cancellation of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and an emotional apology to her "Ellen" crew, reports have emerged that DeGeneres will come back for an 18th season.

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres is going to need Portia de Rossi as many of her big-named pals and friends have already kept their distance after the shocking allegations against her.

Meanwhile, some A-listers are still on DeGeneres' side, such as Kevin Hart and Katy Perry.

