Lady Gaga to Play A Killer on Upcoming Gucci Murder Movie [DETAILS]

After the success of "A Star Is Born" with Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga is hitting the big screen once again for a different genre far different from the prior.

Lady Gaga has signed on to play the murdered heir's wife to the Gucci fashion empire, with the legendary Ridley Scott to direct the upcoming crime drama film.

For the "Poker Face" hitmaker's new role, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, she will be playing Patrizia Reggiani - a wealthy Italian socialite who had two children with the fashion boss, Maurizio Gucci, before their divorce in 1985.

After their 12 years of marriage, Gucci left Reggiani for another woman by telling her he was going on a business trip and never returned home.

Three years before hiring an assassin to mafia-style kill Gucci, Reggiani was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1992.

Reggiana, also labeled as the "Black Widow" by the Italian press, was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her estranged husband outside his Milan office in 1995.

The trial attracted global media attention. She was sentenced to 29 years in prison, but it was later reduced after her kids sought an appeal saying that her decision was affected by the brain tumor.

In 2016, she was released after serving 18 years and was later awarded an annuity of 900,000 pounds from Gucci's estate thanks to an agreement that was reached before she ordered someone to murder her husband.

In the last two decades, Gucci's murder case has been fascinating in the world.

Gucci became the head of the fashion label, and his murder became a high-profile case in Italy.

As per Deadline, MGM is in talks with other A-list stars such as Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Reeve Carney, Robert DeNiro, and Jack Huston to play Gucci.

The film will also be based on the book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed," by Sara Gay Forden.

Lady Gaga was praised for her acting skills in "A Star Is Born," and was nominated for best actress at the 2019 Academy Awards. She won two Critics' Choice Awards for Best Actress and Best Song for the film.

With success, the singer-songwriter is hoping to get more acting gigs.

In a press conference backstage at the Critics', she said she was speechless because it was her "greatest dream to be an actor."

"I will continue acting," she added," I love acting on 'American Horror Story, as the Countess for Ryan Murphy, and I loved acting in 'A Star is Born' for Bradley Cooper," Lady Gaga said.

Acting is always a "tremendous experience" for the "Shallow" singer, and have also wanted to work with "fantastic directors and fantastic visionaries."

However, many people don't think she should continue with it because "she's not that good."

One user on Reddit said of her "A Star is Born" performance, "I don't get the love for her acting can someone tell me what was so special about her acting?"

And though many on the thread said that the commenter was wrong, some said nothing was groundbreaking with her acting. But Lady Gaga's voice, music, and the "little intuitive moments of vulnerability" were endearing.

"I think it's the fact that no one expected her to be like that. Lady Gaga's image was so different than the character she's portraying."

