Hollywood Heartbreak: Britney Spears Receives Devastating News Amid #FreeBritney Campaign

Britney Spears' 12-year conservatorship battle took another turn after her legal guardianship has been extended.

The devastating news came after a Los Angeles judge ruled in a private court hearing on August 19 that the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker will be under a full conservatorship until Feb. 1, 2021, as obtained by E! News.

It is worth noting that her legal counsel, Samuel Ingham, is allowed to file a petition or objection to the case. However, it must be done by October 2.

Britney Spears "Strongly Opposed" Jamie Spears as Her Sole Conservator

Earlier this week, the pop princess reportedly filed a request to remove her father as the sole conservator of her estate and finances and asked for a "qualified corporate fiduciary" to manage her business deals.

In addition, the "Toxic" singer "strongly prefers" her manager, Jodi Montgomery, to take on the legal guardianship permanently.

To recall, Montgomery was appointed as the singer's temporary conservator last year after Jamie was forced to drop the responsibility due to his health complications.

Spears' decade-long legal arrangement sparked a movement on social media dubbed as #FreeBritney amid accusations that her father is keeping Britney under his emotional and financial control.

Jamie Spears Called #FreeBritney Movement a "Conspiracy Theory"

On the other hand, Jamie Spears slammed fans for their malicious claims, calling the campaign "conspiracy theory."

"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue. It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business," he told The Post.

The 68-year-old Spears patriarch also clapped back and strongly denied the allegations that he is using her daughter's finances for his personal agenda.

"I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year," Jamie said. "How the hell would I steal something?"

With the resurfaced #FreeBritney campaign, Jamie was concerned over the aggressiveness of the movement's supporters, noting that it was horrible that "people are being stalked and targeted with death threats."

He concluded his statement by pointing out that he "loves his daughter," but the issues regarding conservatorship and Britney's well-being is a private matter.

Britney Spears' Downfall

In 2008, Britney was placed under legal guardianship after a series of public meltdowns, including her infamous head-shaving incident in 2007 and being photographed hitting a paparazzi's car with an umbrella.

As a result, the court appointed her father and a lawyer as her conservator that can oversee her personal affairs -- including her $47 million estates.

Aside from his meltdowns, the blonde beauty needed to enter rehab facilities multiple times -- particularly to a psychiatric hospital known as the "5150" in California -- after being deemed a danger to others and herself.

According to reports, the singer received treatment for drug addiction and hereditary mental illness, rooted in her troubled childhood.

Multiple sites also pointed out that Britney Spears was suffering from bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression.

