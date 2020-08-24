Angelina Jolie Still Loves Brad Pitt? Ange Doesn't Want Divorce To End So Soon!

Amid their divorce dispute, Angelina Jolie reportedly still cannot let go of Brad Pitt.

As cited by The New York Post (per Page Six), a source pointed out that the 45-year-old actress and humanitarian is using delaying tactics to prolong the entire divorce process because she does not want things to end.

To recall, Jolie is asking for the private judge presiding her divorce settlement with Pitt to be removed due to possible conflict of interest.

Angelina Jolie's Love-Hate Feelings for Brad Pitt

"The longer she does this, the more damage she does to the kids. This is a game she's playing. She still has the kids for more of the time than he does and she's trying to maintain that as long as possible," one acquaintance of Angelina mentioned about her recent actions.

For what it is worth though, the "Maleficent" star -- who has a reputation for being a "love 'em and leave 'em" type of woman from previous relationships -- reportedly does not want the divorce to end.

"On some level, she doesn't want this [the divorce] to end. She is trying to hold on," another insider revealed to the outlet.

However, the report also suggested that Jolie's move regaridng their divorce settlement is only helping the image of Pitt. After all, in the case, she is taking all the burden of being the bad person in the room.

Pitt and Jolie's Divorce Proceedings Gets Messy

Earlier this month, the former Hollywood power couple faced a messy divorce battle after the mother-of-six filed a request to remove private Judge John W. Ouderkirk to oversee their case. She cited that Ouderkirk failed "to make timely mandatory disclosures of ongoing business and professional relationships between himself" and the actor's attorney, Anne Kiley.

Moreover, the "Salt" actress pointed out that Ouderkirk being on top of the divorce case might cause biased and "improper attempt to influence decisions."

Following this, her legal counsel Samantha Bley DeJean pointed out that angelina Jolie only wants "fair trial"

"All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side. The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there's transparency and impartiality", DeJean mentioned in a statement, as obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Brad Pitt Accused Angelina Jolie of Trying to Stall Their Divorce Case

However, Pitt's camp blasted his ex-wife and accused her of dragging out the proceedings ahead of their October child custody trial.

Moreover, the Golden Globe winner also claimed that Ouderkirk's engagements involving his counsel were "fully disclosed" to Jolie.

"And still she has never objected to his continued involvement in this proceeding until now," according to court documents filed by Pitt's lawyers. "On the contrary, Jolie has stipulated three times to extend Judge Ouderkirk's appointment."

Following the dispute regarding their divorce proceedings, Brad Pitt slammed his ex-wife for "hurting" their children by doing a "tactical gambit" over their custody battle.

"Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie's transparently tactical gambit are the parties' own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues," Pitt's lawyers wrote in the court filing.

