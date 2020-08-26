Jennifer Garner CRIES Hard -- But Not Because of Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner appears to be spending most of her time in quarantine and binge-watching various TV series, including the mockumentary sitcom "The Office."

Unfortunately, the "Pearl Harbor" star was left in tears after she finished the NBC hit show with her kids -- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Garner Gets Emotional After Watching "The Office"

The 48-year-old actress tried to document herself watching the season finale but ended up hitting the slow-motion mode.

"My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through "How to Behave as Grownups", aka #TheOffice," she captioned her Instagram post while wearing a black crew-neck shirt that says "Dunder Mifflin " and a signboard above her with the line "Thank you, Dunder Mifflin."

The mother-of-three also shared how the finale "hit" them "pretty hard," as she thanked the cast and crew of "The Office."

"Apparently we are sensitive people-the finale hit us pretty hard. When I realized I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too. #thankyoucastandcrew #pleasecomeoverweloveyou #icantwithfinales."

In the clip, Garner opted to do a voice-over instead of posting a raw video of her crying in slow motion.

She began her narration by pointing out how she and her kids were attached to the show.

"You'll never guess what show my kids and I have watched an episode a day of throughout quarantine. And guess what? We finished it. And guess what? It gave me some pretty big feelings," Garner added.

Garner Mocks Herself While Doing Voice-over

The "30 Going on 30" star went on as she made fun of herself doing the ugly cry.

"Oh bless her heart. Oh my goodness, look who needed a big cry. And maybe a shower would have been helpful? But it's just nice to know you can still feel so much passion about something, right?" jennifer asked.

She then encouraged her 9.5 million IG followers to watch "The Office."

The Golden Globe winner concluded her clip by quoting the famous line from Jim Halper, which was portrayed by John Krasinski.

"Bears, Beets, Battlestar Gallactica," she mentioned, referring to the scene where Jim imitates the mannerism of Dwight Kurt Schrute, played by Rainn Wilson.

"The Office" Cast Reacts to Garner's Video

The cast of the sitcom showed some love to the actress as they replied to her video.

The Primetime Emmy Award winner Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly, mentioned that it was indeed the "sweetest and most wonderful post!!"

Meanwhile, "The Office" official Instagram account wrote: "We're so happy to make you happy! Our Monday was definitely improved by seeing this."

The hit sitcom debuted in March 2005 and aired for eight years, lasting a total of nine seasons.

"The Office" illustrates the typical work environment of a fictional company called Dunder Mifflin Paper, located in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Aside from Krasinski, Fischer and Wilson, other casts also include Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, and Steve Carell as Michael Scott -- the company's Regional Manager who lacks filters and loves getting Jim in trouble.

