Riley Gale Dead: The Reason Behind Death of Power Trip Frontman

The entire music industry is currently mourning the Death of the lead singer of the metal outfit, "Power Trip," Riley Gale.

The 35-year-old singer's family confirmed the sad news on Monday through a statement posted on the band's official Twitter account.

"It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night," the statement reads.

"Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend, and he always took care of his friends," it continued.

The family said that "Power Trip" supporters meant so much to Gale and encouraged the fans to share a memory they have with the late lead vocalist.

Gale's family declined to mention the cause of his Death and plead to fans to respect their last private moment with the artist. They also encouraged the band supporters to send their donations to Dallas Hope Charity.

Gale was the brainchild of the band, which he founded back in 2008. It all started when the lead vocalist posted an ad on a local message board, to which the band guitarist Blake Ibanez responded.

In 2013, "Power Trip" released their first album called "Destination." It was followed by another album "Nightmare Logic" in 2017, which landed Rolling Stone's top 20 albums of that year.

In 2018, the Dallas, Texas-based band released a compilation of album called "Opening Fire: 2008-2014." And earlier this year, they also dropped a live album.

Riley Gale Tribute

When the news about the passing of Gale broke the internet, his fellow artists and band took to social media to post a touching tribute about the lead vocalist.

Singer/songwriter Ice-T, whose band "Body Count" earlier collaborated with Gale for the song "Point Finger" expressed shock on the devastating news.

"I just got the news.. He was only 35.. I'm devastated.. Still don't know how... I'm speechless. So Fd up.. Smh," Ice-T wrote on Twitter.

Another Texas-based metal band, Creeping Death also took to social media to pay tribute to the band vocalist.

The band tweeted: "Riley always put on for the home team, he and Power Trip helped open a lot of doors for us and many other bands out of the Texas hardcore scene over the years. The music world lost a huge star, Rest in Power Riley Gale."

Riley Gale Talks About Death

In a 2018 interview, the modern thrash frontman opens up about his views on Death and life in general. Speaking to "Metal Hammer," Gale believes that there is no point being sad about Death.

"Death doesn't hit me very hard. I internalise it a lot. I sort of think it's a relief. I think that when you die, you die. You have your borrowed time, and no amount of grieving is gonna bring anyone back," Gale said.

