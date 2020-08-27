BREAKING: Katy Perry Gives Birth to First Child With Orlando Bloom

Baby Bloom is here!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced the most amazing news to their fans, revealing that the "Roar" hitmaker has given birth to their first child on August 26, Wednesday.

The couple made the announcement through UNICEF where they also shared the baby's name: Daisy Dove Bloom. Both Katy and Orlando are UNICEF ambassadors.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Katy and Orlando said in a joint statement.

"But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

Earlier last March, Katy Perry announced in her music video "Never Worn White" that she was expecting her first baby with her partner Orlando Bloom. Baby Daisy is Katy's first child, while she is Bloom's second as he shares a son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

It is certainly good news for fans, as Perry's pregnancy and birth is one of the major storylines that people have been following throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

With the birth of their child, it seems like marriage is next for Perry and Bloom. They previously planned to get married first before Katy gave birth, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted their plans.

Hopefully, we will be able to see more photos of baby Daisy in the coming days!

