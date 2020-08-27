Cardi B x Rihanna? 'WAP' Rapper Reacts to Possible Collab With Riri

Cardi B and Rihanna are, no doubt, one of the best music icons of this generation. So can you imagine how epic it would be if these two boss ladies collaborate for a song? That will surely be mindblowing.

Now fans are calling both singers to contact each other and make the dream collaboration happen. But when and how did the whole "Cardi B x Rihanna" thing became an idea?

Well, it all started when the "Bodak Yellow" rapper stumbled upon a remix version of her new hit single "WAP" mashed up with Rihanna's 2010 hit song called "S&M."

WAP x S&M

Artist "oneboredjeu" made a great ide of remixing the greatest hit of 2020 to a classic Rihanna single, birthed into one epic mashup that we can dig. After combining both tracks, the artist uploaded it on YouTube and Twitter and gained positive feedback.

The 27-year-old rapper loved it so much that she even retweeted the clip and wrote: "I like this... ALOT!"

Aside from being performed by both influential female artists, "WAP" (or short for wet as* p*ss*) and "S&M" (or what others perceived as short for sadism and masochism), are songs that talk about embracing sexuality.

The said mashup clip already gained 80 thousand like as of writing, which means that music fans will totally love it if Cardi B and Rihana made the collaboration happened.

Twitter Reacts

Some fans are now encouraging the Bronx-native to grab her phone and call the 32-year-old hitmaker so they can already seal the deal for the dream collab.

"Rihanna x Cardi collaboration is what we need," one Twitter use wrote.

"At this point, ima get that phone of your and call her myself," another one added.

Another Twitter user replied to Cardi B, saying: "This MUST happen. Shut 2020 down the RIGHT way. The truly sickening way! I'm manifesting this Cardi x Rihanna."

Cardi B just recently proves that her raunchy lyrics songs are loved by many after "WAP" made history landing in No. 1 spot on Billboard's "Hot 100" chart and was streamed 93 million times during the first week.

Cardi B Recent Clap Back

The Cardi B x Rihanna collaboration came after the rapper went on fire for slamming US First lady Melania Trump.

It all started when President Donald Trump's wife spoke during the Republican National Convention and political commentation DeAnna Lorraine dragged the rapper into the conversation.

"America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B," Lorraine wrote on Twitter.

Cardi B immediately clapped back and said: "Didn't she used to sell that Wap?" referring to Melania Trump.

The Republican gave Cardi a good fight by saying: "What's not a lie is that you are absolutely destroying America's youth with your lyrics and should be ashamed of yourself."

But of course, Cardi finishes her off with a remarkable comeback posting an old nude photo of Melania, and wrote: "This pic giving me 'yea you f--kin wit some wet ass p---y' vibes ...just sayin."

READ MORE: Cardi B's 'WAP' TiktTok Trend Sparks Controversy Over Military Women

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles