Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43 — Real Cause of Death Revealed

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman has died at the young age 43. The enigmatic actor passed away after a long battle with colon cancer.

Unbeknownst to his fans, the actor has already been in a fight with his cancer for four years. That means he was diagnosed just at the age of 39. His representative Nicki Floravante said he died Friday at his home surrounded by his wife and family.

He already has stage 3 colon cancer when diagnosed.

His family also released a statement of grief, telling his fans that he did his all to make them happy and entertained.

Black Panther Dead: He Was a True Soldier

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

As said, he never publicly revealed he was diagnosed with cancer.

The moment the news broke out, condolences from studios he worked with, fans, and friends poured in.

New York Comic-Con wrote that it is mourning the loss of the "talented and inspiring" actor.

Fans were overwhelmingly proud that the actor did not utter one complaint about him having cancer. They called him a true soldier because he did not want sympathy as he suffered. What made it remarkable is that he was giving fans "iconic performances" through it all.

Chadwick Boseman: The Last Four Years

Chadwich Boseman can be described as a true legend. Some fans claimed this bad news is just another sign that 2020 is a cursed year, indeed.

If one would think back, it can be noted that he was very busy these past four years. How he did that while having a deadly disease is phenomenal.

It was in 2016 when he entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying T'Challa/Black Panther, with "Captain America: Civil War" being his first-ever movie in his five-picture deal with the network.

In 2018, he was given the headlining role of "Black Panther" -- but that means he was already battling with his cancer for two years. To keep his diagnosis silent must have been hard, especially since being in the lead role in anything can be quite tiring.

He then reprised this role in two Avengers movie, "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame," which were released in two consecutive years of 2018 and 2019. Both films were also the highest-grossing film of these past two years.

"Endgame" even became the highest-grossing film of all time,

In 2018, he deviated a bit from this universe and played an iconic character in "21 Bridges" -- an American action thriller. Chadwick Boseman was able to showcase his remarkable depth and breadth talent in the said film.

In the thriller, he played an NYPD detective looking for two suspected cop killers, shutting down the massive 21 bridges of Manhattan in the process.

He certainly had a bright future ahead of him. In 2019, it was also announced that he would be part of Netflix's war drama film Da 5 Bloods.

It was released on June 12, 2020, right in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic, garnering positive feedback from fans.

