Brad Pitt Secretly Dating Nicole Poturalski For 9 Months Now? THE TRUTH!

Yesterday, Hollywood A-list actor Brad Pitt sent the internet into a total frenzy after he was spotted hopping on board with a woman half his age and a spitting-image of his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

In the photos obtained by Page Six, the 56-year-old actor was seen getting cozy with German model Nicole Poturalski as they board a private jet from Paris to South of France. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor reportedly arrived from LAX to Paris to meet up with her new girlfriend, who came from Berlin.

They were spotted arriving at Le Bourget Airport before heading to Château Miraval - the South France estate that Pitt and Jolie bought in 2008.

The news outlet also confirmed that the 27-year-old model is Brad Pitt's newest lady love, after his grueling divorce drama with the "Maleficent" star.

A source confirmed that Brad and Nicole are already in a relationship, and the couple is currently on vacation.





Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski, 9-month strong?

While the couple's romance just blew up on public yesterday, new evidence shows that Brad and Nicole's relationship could be traced back as early as 2019.

It is after photos of the new couple attending a concert surfaced the internet. In the rare picture, Brad and Nicole would be seen sitting beside each other in the VIP Box at Kanye West's show. The said concert took place in Hollywood Bowl last November 24, 2020.

In the photo, the Hollywood A-lister appears to be totally smitten with the supermodel as they look at each other while smiling.

Around the same month, Brad was linked to actress Alia Shawkat after the duo was spotted watching Mike Birbiglia's comedy show. They were also seen attending an exhibit show together at Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles.

And it turns out, Alia was also with Brad and Nicole during the said Kanye West concert called "Nebuchadnezzar."

Later on, a source made it clear that Brad and Alia were just friends sharing the same interest.

They've spent time together and have similar interests, but that's the extent of it," a source told E! News.

"They are not a couple, and there's nothing romantic going on,' the source added.

Instagram Hint

Nicole has also been dropping hints that she is already in a relationship during the past few months. She once posted a photo referring to someone as her "better half," and another selfie shot saying that she is missing strolls with her love.

In a March 28 post, Nicole posted a photo of herself while holding a drink and wrote:

"Saturdays these days for me is self-reflection, reading books spending time with my better half."

Besides being equally good-looking, Brad and Nicole also share something in common; they are both parents. Brad is a father to the six kids he shares with Jolie, namely Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12; while Nicole is a doting mother to her son, Emil.

