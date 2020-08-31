Chadwick Boseman Secret: Actor Married Before Untimely Death!

If people were shocked to know Chadwick Boseman was fighting a cancer battle for the last four years, they would also be surprised to know that he married in the final months of his life.

As it turns out, the wife who was with him when he died was only someone he married recently. That's quite tragic, or romantic, depending on where one looks.

Chadwick Boseman Married Before He Died

According to Page Six, Chadwick Boseman got married recently. Like his cancer diagnosis, he probably did not want any sort of fanfare. Upon his death for a reason that nobody in the public knew about, people now realize that he is notoriously private about his personal life.

This news bit of him marrying singer Taylor Simone a few months before passing away just serves as more evidence. But then, he is not truly obligated to share his personal life anyway. What matters is that the love of his life was made official before the untimely death, and she was the one beside him on that fateful event.

Boseman and Simone were reportedly engaged back in October 2019.

Their relationship, however, started way back in 2015 when they were first spotted together. At the time, the "Black Panther" actor still has not entered the Marvel Universe, and Simone was just a new grad. She graduated from Cal Polytechnic University Pomona back in 2014 with a degree in music industry studies.

Family of both sides were supportive of the relationship. "

They respect each other. She's very happy, and he is, too," Taylor's grandmother told InTouch Weekly in 2018.

Chadwick Boseman, Taylor Simone PDA

On Instagram, Simone's sister also shared her joy that they were together.

"[Chadwick's] real life queen is gorgeous, and together they embody true love. Not to mention they would make some beautiful babies," she wrote.

While their marriage is surprising, their relationship is not. They were often photographed together through the years, in various Hollywood events and even NBA games -- to think the actor was already battling a deadly disease all those times.

The last time they were seen together was in February before the world was plagued with the COVID-19 pandemic. They were seen at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

When the actor won the award for Outstanding Actor in Motion Picture, the two also shared a rare public display of attention. Boseman kissed his girl before going up for the reward and on the stage, professing his love publicly.

"Simone, you're with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you," Chadwick said as a part of his acceptance speech.

Simone can be seen mounting back the words of endearment.

Had the wedding been publicized though, there is no doubt that it would be a massive event, given his number of fans after joining Marvel and Netflix. His passing hast truly made many sad, some even claiming he is a true soldier and a hero for fighting his cancer diagnosis alone or at least without requiring the sympathy of fans.

