GirlSheeran: Ed Sheeran Is Now a Father to a Baby Girl With the Most Unique Name

Ed Sheeran just opened a new chapter in his life as he welcomes his firstborn child with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

After months of hiding the pregnancy from the public, Ed Sheeran is now officially a father to a baby girl.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer shared the good news by uploading a photo of a knitted blanket and a pair of tiny socks.

In the caption, Ed also revealed the unique name that he and Cherry decided to give their newborn daughter.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," Ed wrote.

"Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," he added.

According to the "Daily Mail," the unusual name was inspired by the new father's favorite book series called "His Dark Materials," written by Philip Pullman.

The book tells the story of Lyra Belacqua, also known as Lyra Silvertongue. Lyra is a young girl who plays the heroine in Pullman's trilogy. She lives in a parallel universe and found herself in a war with Lord Asriel.

In 2015, the "Shape of You" hitmaker raved about the trilogy and said: "[By] far, Philip Pullman - his dark materials are the best books I've ever read."

Meanwhile, the baby girl's second name Antarctica is obviously inspired by the world's southernmost continent. However, it is still unknown why Mr. and Mrs. Sheeran chose to call their firstborn Antarctica.

In Ed Sheeran's rare Instagram post, the award-winning singer also gushed about his new life as a #GirlDad.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing, and we are on cloud nine over here," Ed continued.

The singer also requested his fans to respect their family's privacy as they create new memories with Baby Lyra.

"We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love, and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."

As of writing, Ed's Instagram entry already gained 1 million likes and flooded with congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Last month, it was revealed that Ed and Cherry Seaborn are already at the final stage of pregnancy and expecting their first child anytime soon.

An insider said that while the couple kept everything lowkey, they over the moon and very excited to meet their baby.

Ed and wife reportedly used lockdown time to have a lowkey pregnancy, but they later revealed the good news to family and friends.

A source also told the Daily Mail that the "Thinking Out Loud" singer is planning to mark his fatherhood by having a milestone tattoo.

"He has had five intertwined circles put on his back that look a bit like the Olympic rings. He wants to put a tattoo of a palm print into each circle," the insider revealed.

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant Disrespected? Fans Outraged for Kobe Snub in VMAs Tribute

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles